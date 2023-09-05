Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 18:22

Emergency services searching for eight-year-old believed to be missing in sea at Fountainstown

It is understood the child got in to difficulty at around 4.30pm. 
Emergency services are searching for an eight year old child who went missing in the sea near Fountainstown, Co Cork this afternoon.  Picture Denis Minihane.

Olivia Kelleher

Emergency services are searching for an eight year old child who went missing in the sea near Fountainstown, Co Cork this afternoon. 

The alarm was raised and the Irish Coastguard helicopter was launched from Shannon. 

The search at Cork Harbour is being assisted by Crosshaven Lifeboat and other vessels.

Gardaí and ambulances are also at the scene. 

It is feared that the youngster may have been swept out to sea whilst swimming in Fountainstown Beach.

