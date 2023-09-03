One person arrested in Cork city amid opposing rallies on Saturday 

ONE person was arrested in Cork city on Saturday, as two separate rallies took place.

The people of Cork came out in their droves to show support for Cork City Library workers and the Cork Says No To Racism group at a rally on Saturday.

A separate rally, entitled 'Ireland Says No', took place along the Grand Parade, organised by far-right protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” LGBTQ+ books.

One arrest was made during the protest, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed to The Echo.

“Gardaí in Anglesea Street attended the scene of a protest at a premises in Cork city on the afternoon of Saturday, 2nd September, 2023.

“During the course of the protest, one male late 20s was arrested under the Public Order Act, 1994 and was dealt with accordingly.

“No further incidents arose and the group dispersed peacefully,” the spokesperson said.

Previous far-right rallies in Cork saw the Central Library on Grand Parade close twice so far this year.

In multiple statements issued since the library protests began, Cork City Council has stated its priority is the safety of its library staff and patrons.

“The main goal for today is that the library stays open and the staff can go to work and not worry about being harassed,” said Trans+ Pride Cork Co-Founder, Saoirse Mackin.

“At the end of the day, people can decide what’s appropriate for them to read, and their parents can decide what they want their children to read.

“It should be down to parents and children, not a group of people trying to wipe a series of books off the face of the earth.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Sheehan believes the diversity of supporters for Cork Rebels for Peace is “encouraging”.

“I think it’s really encouraging to see some many people out supporting the library staff, people of different political persuasions and people who just value the library for what it is.

“The library has only been closed a couple of times over the last 100 years and to say that people are welcome because for a lot of people, they might have nowhere else to go.

“It provides a wonderful resource, and the staff need to be supported and I think today’s large demonstration of people shows how much the library is held in esteem and the support for the library staff,” Cllr Sheehan said.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Thomas Gould spoke at the rally.

“I’m very proud to have spoken at today’s rally," he said.

"It is peaceful and a constructive rally where people are standing in solidarity with the LGBT and the Trans community, and those who chose to make Ireland their home.

"It is all about equality and respect, and that is the core message of today.” he said.