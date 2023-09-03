Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 20:00

Calls for 'slow zone' in Cork housing estate amid fears of dangerous driving in the area

Residents in Loreto Park have expressed concerns that motorists habitually speed through this residential area and they are worried about safety in the estate.
A local community activist has called for the introduction of a ‘slow zone’ in a busy city housing estate.

William O’Brien told The Echo that it was surely only “a matter of time” before dangerous behaviour by drivers speeding through Loreto Park in Ballyphehane would lead to a serious accident.

Mr O’Brien has been a prominent campaigner in recent months of behalf of Cork City Council tenants living in substandard accommodation in local authority housing in places such as Noonan’s Road, St Finbarr’s Road, Fort Street and Dean Street, and he intends to run as an independent candidate in Cork City South-Central next year’s local elections.

He said residents in Loreto Park have expressed concerns that motorists habitually speed through this residential area and they worried about safety in the estate.

“There are just over 60 houses in the park with two large grass areas that are frequently used for soccer matches and family activities throughout the year,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Residents say Loreto Park also seems to be a shortcut for drivers with no respect for young children out playing or for local residents.

“I was made aware of active residents trying to curb this type of behaviour and I would like to acknowledge them for creating their own ‘slow down’ signs highlighting that this residential area is actually a ‘safe zone’."

Residents had initially brought the signs out in morning times and back inside in the evenings, added Mr O'Brien, but over the past couple of years the signs are now permanently chained to an electricity pole.

“One said resident said they had to take action, and that an official slow zone is badly needed there now. They point out that traffic dramatically increases in the Park on school days as there is a secondary school nearby on Joe Murphy Road and also a primary school.” 

Mr O’Brien said he had heard reports of drivers taking a short cut through Loretto Park from Nuns Walk and from Friars Walk and he felt strongly that what he called “rat runs” needed to be curbed.

“These residents live with this every day and can see the real dangers on their doorsteps. 

"I have made a request which is now on file with the Roads and Traffic Department in Cork City Council for the replacements of the old signage on both junctions coming into Loretto Park, and for the enforcement of a slow zone and installation of up-to-date safe zone signs.”

He added that Councillor Mick Finn had agreed to make representations on behalf of residents to the city council.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said it maintains a list of requests relating to requests for safe zones.

“(On) an annual basis, the requests are assessed and if deemed suitable brought forward to the elected members for inclusion in the special (speed limit) byelaws.

“The setting of speed limits is carried out in accordance with guidelines for setting and managing speed limits in Ireland 2015. Loretto Park, Ballyphehane will be added to the list of areas to be considered for inclusion in the next phase of 30kph speed limit byelaws,” they said.

“In relation to the request for replacement signage, the location will be added to the list for assessment and any works deemed appropriate will be carried out subject to resources and funding.”

