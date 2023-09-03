Mayfield Community School planning a number of events to celebrate their 50th anniversary

“IT is wonderful to hear the sound of children’s voices in the school building again,” said the principal of Mayfield Community School Kieran Golden after students recently started back in the school again.

The secondary school principal said there was great excitement when this year’s first-year students started on Friday, August 25.

“There was great excitement when the first-year students started coming through the doors. The first-year students started on Friday, August 25. Since then, we have held a series of induction activities for the first-year students.

"This gives them the opportunity to meet old friends from their primary school days and to make new friends with students from different primary schools as well. Every pupil then started back on Wednesday, August 30,” he said.

“Our numbers in first year this year are again very strong,” said Mr Golden.

“We have got over 60 students again. They are coming from seven or eight local primary schools. There is a great variety of schools coming in. This helps students meet new people and make new friends.

"The strong numbers are a testament to the great work being done by committed staff members. They want the very best for the students. They are determined that all the students have a very good educational experience.

Back to school and 1st day at new secondary school, at Mayfield Community School, Mayfield, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We are very fortunate that we have the sports complex, the swimming pool, and the astroturf pitch so our first-year students can do their induction activities in those facilities. We do a lot of extracurricular activities.

"We would have anything up to 15 clubs involved in the school. This ranges from lunchtime clubs and chess clubs. The school is open in the morning with the sports complex where we have an indoor rowing club,” he added.

50 YEARS

Mayfield Community School will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

4th year student, Oskar Maghder, gives advice on the timetable to his brother, Louie Maghder, 1st year. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mr Golden is looking forward to a special year. “We have an existing year ahead. We are facing into our 50th anniversary. It is a big year for the school community. The school itself started in 1973. We are 50 years serving the community of Mayfield and the wider hinterland.

"We have a series of events planned for the year. We will be inviting back past pupils and various dignitaries. We are looking forward to a great year.”

The secondary school principal praised the Leaving Cert class of 2023 for their ‘outstanding’ results. “We were delighted to say goodbye to the class of 2023. We had a great night with them in the Carlton Hotel. We wish them the best of luck going forward.

1st year student Ellie Lane, is shown the locker setup by her cousin Sophie Lane, 4th year. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"The results were outstanding. The nice thing about the Leaving Cert is that it is very much being seen as a pathway to other avenues and other ways of progressing. We have some who will go on to university, but there are so many options for students nowadays which is great.”

“We have seven new teaching staff joining us,” said the principal.

James McCarthy, 1st year with his brother Sean McCarthy, 4th year. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“They are generally very experienced teachers. They are bringing a depth of experience. They are very welcome to our teaching staff. We did some work over the summer with the classrooms.

"We did some external landscaping work as well. The place looks very well. It is well maintained and looked after. That is what the kids deserve.”