UCC set to host canine-assisted wellbeing events for students and staff

Therapy dogs will be at the heart of a new wellbeing programme led by University College Cork (UCC) and My Canine Companion.

The first of its kind in a university in Ireland, the PAWS programme aims to enhance student wellbeing and increase supports for students adjusting to university life.

Trained service dogs from My Canine Companion will become part of life on campus in a range of canine-assisted wellbeing events for students and staff.

Weekly activities will be designed to promote social connections, reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, and support students’ wellbeing.

The MCC PAWS @UCC programme aims to tackle feelings of loneliness, stress, and homesickness among students, issues that can affect physical and mental wellbeing and academic performance.

Loneliness and homesickness are common challenges for students.

Research has shown that interacting with dogs can decrease levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone, in students and reduce feelings of loneliness.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said: “There are many health benefits from time spent with companion dogs — whether one owns a dog or not. Whether a new or a returning student, adjusting to college life can be busy and stressful.

"We hope this initiative will bring great comfort, happiness, and support to our students and staff.”

My Canine Companion co-founder Cliona O’Rourke said: “We’re excited to extend My Canine Companion’s partnership with UCC.

"This partnership builds upon our school programme that currently involves over 30 dogs in primary and post-primary schools across the country.”