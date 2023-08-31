Pictures: 'Happy memories made' at Crann Centre's family fun day

Not even the Saturday afternoon rain could stop Ballincollig charity the Crann Centre from hosting at its accessible playground and leisure area a family fun day for its community of children and adults living with neuro-physical disability.

Families enjoyed catching up with each other after a busy summer as they feasted on barbecue and refreshments, while face-painters were on hand to ensure everyone looked the part as children played on the wheelchair-accessible attractions, which included swings, trampoline and the famous pirate ship slide.

There was also lots of fun and learning as the Nutty Scientist performed wacky experiments while teaching his audience all about science in the process.

Brendan Murphy from Ballincollig conducting an experiment with the Nutty Scientist. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork City FC also lent their support as Tiernan Brooks and Kevin Custovic were on hand to meet and greet their young fans and take selfies with them.

2023 has been a busy year for Crann, which now supports over 400 families living with neuro-physical disabilities from across Cork, Kerry and the rest of Munster.

Cork City FC players Tiernan Brooks and Kevin Custovic pictured with Laura, Lucy and Jack Kelly from Ballyclough. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Crann’s team of experts include nurses, occupational therapists, counsellors, dietitians and play therapists, all of whom offer holistic, wrap-around care programmes through a two-generation approach which supports both the person with disability and their family members as well.

Crann also recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the opening of its accessible playground and leisure area, the first of its kind in Ireland for those living with neuro-physical disability.

Enjoying the sunshine and a game of Connect 4 at the Crann Centre Family Fun Day were Daithi and Seimi Murphy with Caroline and Maria Murphy from Ballincollig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The playground has changed the way that children and families experience play, they can stay longer because there is a suite of accessible bathrooms, dining facilities and parking close to hand, which means that families can relax in this knowledge that all they need is here at Crann.

In the year since it opened, the playground has welcomed families, friends, and community groups to enjoy this unique facility, and it has also played host to many of Crann’s services and events, including mobility training, youth club, yoga and summer camps.

Avril O’Gorman, who is one of the Crann Centre’s parents, said she was very grateful for a fantastic day.

“The kids had a great time, there was a reunion with pals from summer camp and new friends made. Lots of happy memories made today,” she said.

Padraig Mallon, who is CEO of the Crann Centre, added that it had been a wonderful day, with children playing and making new friends, while families relaxed and got to know each other.

Smiles from Ivy Rose and Ailish Hughes from Tralee at the Crann Centre Family Fun Day in Ovens. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“Events like our family fun day help to break down the barriers of social isolation which research has identified as a primary concern for people and families living with neuro-physical disability,” he said.

“These events are only possible because of the commitment of our staff and committed volunteers and businesses who volunteer their time and resources to keep the Crann Centre and the accessible playground in ship shape.”

Abbie Lawlor from Drimoleague admiring her painted face. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mr Mallon added that the Crann Centre was grateful to a large team from Pepsi Little Island, who volunteered on the day and to Apple Cork who also sent a team to volunteers, as well as to Cygnum Building Offsite in Macroom who had built and donated the barbeque serving area.

For more information, see cranncentre.ie