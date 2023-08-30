Handyman has dangerous driving charge struck out to give him a chance to get back to work

A 38-year-old father of three who is currently drug free in prison and is addressing his addiction has seen a charge of dangerous driving against him struck out with the presiding judge giving the handyman an opportunity to turn his life around.

Shane Morrissey of Townsend Place, Greenmount, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court today by video link from Cork Prison.

He had been charged with a drug offence in addition to driving offences. Mr Morrissey had been charged with possession of a small quantity of heroin and having the drugs for sale or supply at Prosperity Square, off Barrack Street, Cork on February 5, 2023. The sum involved was €200. It was Mr Morrissey’s first conviction for sale and supply of drugs.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said that is client had “co-operated fully” with investigating gardaí. He told Judge Joanne Carroll that Mr Morrissey had sold heroin to feed his own addiction amid personal difficulties.

“He is on a methadone programme (in prison) now. He plans to go to Arbour House (for treatment). (Mr Morrissey) used to do roofing. His father died in September of 2022 and he had a difficulty dealing with that.

"He (Morrissey) has good support from his sisters and there is accommodation available for him when he comes out of prison.”

Judge Carroll heard that Mr Morrissey entered custody in June in relation to charges of dangerous driving, failure to produce a driving licence or insurance certificate and driving whilst disqualified from doing so. He had entered guilty pleas on the driving and drug matters.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said Gardaí had witnessed dangerous driving by Mr Morrissey on May 20, 2022 in Evergreen Street and surrounding areas in Cork city. Judge Carroll was told that that Morrissey had been driving at speed. At one point he failed to stop when directed to do so by members of An Garda Síochána. At the time he was disqualified from driving.

Judge Carroll looked at the entirety of the offences. She said that she would give Mr Morrissey one opportunity in life to rehabilitate himself. She struck out the dangerous driving offence and told the Cork man that he was at a “crossroads” and “needed to get back on track.”

Judge Carroll added that she was giving Mr Morrissey the chance to get back on the road so that he could continue to be employed as a handyman.

However, Mr Morrissey still has to serve a three month prison sentence imposed in relation to the other offences.