'We are going to fight': Show of solidarity at Before 5 Family Centre in Churchfield

Some 200 people gathered outside the Before 5 Family Centre in Churchfield on Tuesday lunchtime in a show of northside solidarity and support for a facility which has been described as “the heartbeat of the community”.

Staff at Before 5, some of whom have worked there for more than 20 years, were informed last week that the centre was closing with immediate effect.

The centre, which has provided preschool childcare for five decades, employed 14 people and had preschool spaces for up to 100 children, but local people have stressed that Before 5, which also provides a homework club and adult classes, is a vital part of the community.

On Tuesday afternoon, staff, former staff, parents, grandparents, pupils and former pupils lined the pavement outside the centre, standing beside politicians from across the political spectrum, and holding up banners reading “Community Matters”, “Value Childcare Providers” and “Save Our School”, while passing cars beeped their support.

Staff members Lilian Hanover and Marion Smith protesting over the closure of the Before 5 Family Centre and Creche in Churchfield, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Lilian Hanover, who has worked at Before 5 for the past 28 years, said staff had been delighted “but not surprised” at the turnout.

“It’s not just a preschool or a creche, we have afterschool, we have adult classes for art, for flower arranging, for yoga,” she said.

“This is a community centre and it belongs to the community, and we are going to fight to the bitter end, we are not going to let this close, we cannot let this close.”

Christine Mullins, a Siptu member who has worked at Before 5 for 12 years, said people power had spoken, and TDs and Government could see the centre was the heart of this community.

“It’s not just about the staff, it’s about the children, and it’s all we focus on is the children. We just want Before 5 back open so we can get back to a normal routine and get all our children back into where they belong,” she said.

Ms Mullins said she was “hopeful” that the centre could be saved.

“We’re open to whatever has to be done, once the ethos of Before 5 is kept, that it’s for the community, that it’s affordable childcare for the families of this area, and that’s what we want,” she said.

Four-year-old Ava Flannagan protesting over the closure of the Before 5 Family Centre and Creche in Churchfield, Cork. Picture Dan LinehaN

Socialist TD Mick Barry said it had the largest demonstration on the northside of Cork city since the anti-water charges campaign nearly 10 years ago.

“It’s very clear that for the sake of more than 150 children, for the sake of 14 staff, and for the sake of the northside, the people gathered here today are not going to let this place go without a fight,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said it would be vitally important that the current staff must be part of any solution.

“They have a huge connectivity with the families over a long number of years and there is a degree of trust there and they have built that up down through the years.”

Family members and their children turned out to protest over the closure of the Before 5 Family Centre and Creche in Churchfield, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said he had been in communication with Cork City Childcare, which facilitates the provision of childcare in the city, and they were hoping to have an update next week.

“That’s positive, but the problem is it’s not over the line yet, and the message coming out today is the people of Churchfield and Gurranabraher and the surrounding areas are going to fight this, and if we have to, we’ll come out every week until it’s resolved,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan said talks were ongoing to find a new provider and he was hopeful they would prove fruitful.

“While the current board is still going to liquidate on Monday September 4, at least if there’s engagement with other public childcare providers, that can only be seen as a positive, because the most important thing here is that we protect the public childcare offering that’s here, and also protect the pay and conditions the staff have,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he was hopeful current talks would result in a new provider taking over.

Young Archie O'Sullivan and his brothers Ben and Oliver out to protest over the closure of the Before 5 Family Centre and Creche in Churchfield, Cork. Picture Dan LinehaN

“If we don’t get significant developments in the week ahead, then I’m sure we will be back here again with the people having another protest to save the centre,” he said.

His party colleague councillor Kenneth Collins said the turnout was fantastic.

“It’s important that we push to get this facility reopened again, and it’s very, very important that it’s a community-based facility and is kept in the community and run by the community,” he said.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Tony Fitzgerald said discussions were underway between Cork City Childcare and a community childcare provider.

“I’m hopeful that those discussions will have an outcome that will ensure the children will have a place back here in Before 5 as soon as possible,” he said.

Cllr Ted Tynan, president of the Workers’ Party, said there was an important piece of employment law being forgotten.

“Under the Employment Act 1973-2005, an employee working for an employer for more than 15 years, and some people have been working here for more than 20 years, they must receive eight weeks’ notice prior to termination of employment,” he said.

Peter O’Brien from Siptu said what was needed was a new provider to come in and keep Before 5 open.

“This is not a funding issue, there are funds available, there are staff available, we just need the resource and the resource will come from a community-led child facility, and there is still time to get that,” he said.