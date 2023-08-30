Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 09:22

'He has shown us what bravery truly means': Zack starts school after receiving kidney from his dad

Five-year-old Cork kidney recipient Zack made the emotional half-mile journey to Mallow Community National School yesterday with his older sister Ellie (7), father Michael, and mother Jessica who praised the young boy for his courage and resilience.
It was a momentous day for mother Jessica Stone as she watched her five-year-old kidney transplant son Zack about to begin a new chapter in his life on his first day at Mallow Community National School as they walked hand in hand with his father Michael who donated a kidney to him last year. Picture. John Allen

Sarah Horgan

A REMARKABLE dad watched on proudly as his children returned to school just months after gifting one of them a new kidney.

The milestone event came more than a decade after French native Michael and East Sussex-born Jessica made Ireland their home. Jessica Stone described the challenges they have faced since Zack’s birth.

“Soon after his arrival, he fell seriously ill and had to be urgently transferred from Cork University Hospital to Temple Street Hospital,” she said.

“He was diagnosed with acute renal failure, with one multicystic dysplastic kidney and renal dysplasia, conditions which meant his kidneys hadn’t developed properly and a kidney transplant was inevitable. This marked the beginning of a series of hospital stays and medical challenges, turning Temple Street Hospital into a second home for Zack.”

Michael, who hails from Strasbourg, described the significance of seeing his son return to school again.

“Seeing my son start school is a testament to our family’s journey for the past five years”, he said. 

“Zack had spent 15 months on nightly dialysis at home, a routine that often came with complications. Through it all, Zack was a great little patient. 

"He has shown us what bravery truly means. Those nights on dialysis were tough for him but this was his normality. Seeing him walk to school gives us a sense of great pride.”

The parents have overcome much adversity over the years balancing caring for their then two-year-old daughter Ellie while commuting between their home in Mallow and hospital in Dublin. Family support was limited due to their distant homes in the UK and France.

However, the family pulled together to support Zack, with Jessica’s mum frequently travelling from the UK to support the parents.

Both parents managed to navigate their professional lives with the support of their employer — an international tech company — where they met 11 years prior. Jessica took maternity and carer’s leave before returning to work, with Michael availing of extended carer’s leave to see them though the tumultuous period.

Jessica vividly recalled the anxiety of waiting while her husband Michael underwent surgery to donate his kidney. Luckily both surgeries were successful and marked a turning point in their journey.

“I’ll never forget that day. Waiting for news about both Michael and Zack felt like the longest day of my life, but looking at them now it was all worth it.”

When asked about his decision to donate his kidney, Michael said: “It was a natural step as a parent, a way of providing for my family. I view it not as a grand gesture, but as an extension of my role. Zack can now begin a new chapter of education, fun and making new friends at school.

“He no longer has a restricted diet and it’s wonderful to watch him grow and take up new hobbies like swimming and football which he really loves. He now has a chance to enjoy a normal childhood.”

Both Michael and Jessica emphasised their respect for the medical staff who cared for Zack, acknowledging their compassion in challenging circumstances.

They also expressed gratitude to the healthcare system for saving Zack’s life. The family had also found support in the Irish Kidney Association and wished to thank the charity for helping them by providing overnight accommodation in Dublin. They also acknowledged the difficulties for other families across the country who have to travel from the country to Dublin hospitals for care.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation by sharing their wishes with their loved ones are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the “digital organ donor card” app on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can be requested by visiting the website ika.ie/get-a-donor-card, phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or free text the word DONOR to 50050.

