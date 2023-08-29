Cork County Council launch 'Best in Cork' Awards

CORK businesses of all sizes and sectors have been encouraged to celebrate their achievements and enter the inaugural Cork County Council “Best in Cork” Awards.

The “Best in Cork” Awards will celebrate the resilience and innovative nature of businesses in Cork. They are free to enter and applications are now open.

The finalists will be chosen from across the county by an independent panel of judges.

The awards aim to recognise the vital contributions businesses and tourism providers make, while acknowledging the efforts to promote a sustainable future.

There is a strong focus on sustainability across all categories. A key consideration for the judges will be the measures businesses have introduced to save energy, reduce waste, and become more environmentally conscious.

Mayor O’Flynn said they want businesses of all sizes to enter.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of our towns, villages, and communities in Co Cork providing vital jobs, services, and products. There are incredible businesses with fascinating stories waiting to be told and we want to celebrate them.

“We’re looking for businesses of all sizes to enter. Each one is in the running to be crowned Mayor of the County of Cork’s ‘Best Overall Business’. Together, all of these businesses make our county such an incredible place to live, work, and visit,” he added.

The awards are divided into different categories and the Mayor of the County of Cork will select the Best Overall Business from among the nine category winners at the awards ceremony.

There will also be divisional awards for Best Start-Up, Best Small, Medium and Large Size Business.

The winners in each of the divisions of North Cork, West Cork and East Cork will be announced at special lunches in December.

The awards will culminate with a gala ceremony at Vertigo, Cork County Hall on Thursday, January 25.

The deadline for businesses to submit an application for Best Start-Up, Best Small, Best Medium and Best Large Business is 5pm on Sunday, October 15.

Entries for the remaining categories will be accepted until Sunday, November 12.

To enter the awards, visit www.corkcoco.ie