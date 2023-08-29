CORK is the third most expensive university town, according to research.

Switcher.ie, and independent comparison websites revealed the cheapest places for students to study in Ireland as well as the monthly costs of university in each town in 2023.

Only Dublin and Maynooth are more expensive ‘university towns’ than Cork.

Students in the capital spend €1,730 per month on average while students in Maynooth fork out €1,475 per month. Cork is third at €1,441 per month.

Commercial Director of Switcher.ie, Eoin Clarke said:

“The cost-of-living crisis has walloped Ireland’s students. On top of fees and rent - everyday bills, food and the cost of just ‘having fun’ has spiralled.

“Price hikes have hammered everything from the price of a pint and a pizza to student essentials like broadband and mobile.

“These rises have left many with the stark choice between heating and eating or skipping lectures for paid work to cover living costs,” he said.

Letterkenny in Co Donegal is the cheapest student town in Ireland at €12,791 per month. Sligo at €1,135 and Waterford at €1,286 make up the top three cheapest university towns in Ireland.