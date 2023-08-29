Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 20:15

Plaque honours memory of war volunteer Keating

A plaque has been unveiled to a Co Cork War of Independence volunteer who went on to serve as deputy mayor of New York and predict the US presidency of John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
From left: Cllr. Ian Doyle; Michael Moynihan, TD; Oonagh Keating, Grandniece of Sean P Keatiing; Cllr. Frank O'Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; Siobhán Keating, Grandniece of Sean P Keating; Cllr. Bernard Moynihan and Conor Nelligan, Heritage Officer and Commemorations Coordinator, Cork County Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Donal O’Keeffe

FIANNA FÁIL councillor Frank O’Flynn, the mayor of Co Cork, yesterday unveiled a commemorative plaque in memory of Kanturk native Sean P Keating, a War of Independence volunteer who went on to play a pivotal role in American politics before returning to his hometown.

Sean P Keating was born in Kanturk in 1903 and left school at 13 to join the Irish Volunteers in 1916, going on to serve as part of the 4th Cork Brigade.

He took the anti-Treaty side in the Civil War, before emigrating to New York City in 1927.

During his time in the United States he played a remarkable role in the promotion of Irish culture, holding many prominent positions in New York City government, including the role of deputy mayor of New York.

Sean P Keating also worked on the political campaigns of brothers John and Bobby Kennedy, respectively, and served in president John F Kennedy’s administration.

Famously, he was the first person to introduce John F Kennedy as “the next president of the United States”, three years before JFK became America’s 35th president.

He retired to his hometown of Kanturk in 1966, where he went on to serve as founding president of Kanturk Golf Club.

He also served as chairman of the Kanturk industrial committee, and he was active in charities including the Irish Wheelchair Association, as well as the local Tidy Towns association and Town Park Committee.

Mr O’Flynn unveiled a commemorative plaque at the former site of the Keating family bakery, now Kanturk Library.

“Sean P Keating is a household name, not only in his hometown of Kanturk and Co Cork, but in much wider circles, including across the water with our Irish friends in America,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“It is fitting that the memory of this outstanding man, and his legacy, be marked in his hometown of Kanturk.”

The plaque unveiling was attended by local councillors and various representatives of the Keating family, and was supported by Cork County Council’s library and arts service.

