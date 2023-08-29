Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 08:22

Cork passengers advised to continue to check status of their flight before travelling to the airport

It comes as Britain’s air traffic control agency was yesterday hit by a technical problem for several hours, causing widespread disruption to flights across Ireland and Europe. 
Problems with British Air Traffic Control yesterday resulted in knock-on issues at Cork Airport with larger than usual queues at the check-in desks. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan and Jordan Reynolds, PA

Cork Airport has today advised passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before they travel to the airport.

In a statement this morning Cork Airport said passengers should continue to check with their airline before making their way to the airport.

“As a result of issues with UK air traffic control yesterday, passengers intending on travelling today (Tuesday) are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before they travel to the airport,” Cork Airport said.

The fault at air traffic control in the UK has now been fixed, however the knock-on effect to flights right across Europe and beyond is likely to continue for a number of days.

