Drowning victim Jack, 14, to be laid to rest

THE funeral is set to take place on Tuesday of a 14-year-old boy who died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork, last week.

A major search and rescue operation was launched for Jack O’Sullivan of Deerpark, Friars Walk, Cork city, shortly after 2pm last Thursday. The search was carried out by the Coast Guard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, paramedics, and local firefighters. It was co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard centre.

The body of the popular youngster, who was set to go into second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís in St Patrick’s Road, was recovered at about 4pm on Thursday. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Jack is survived by his parents Kevin and Evyonn and his siblings Kayleigh, Sophie, Chloe, Mia, James, and baby Isabelle. He is also “sadly missed” by his grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

Jack is lying in repose at his home tomorrow, followed by rosary and prayers. His Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough, Cork, with burial afterwards at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully.

Meanwhile, counselling and psychological support measures are in place at his school. Principal Aaron Wolfe said that Jack represented the school in all sports and was a charming and charismatic young man.

“This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school, and our community,” said Mr Wolfe. “Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends.”

Finance Minister and Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath said the loss of the youngster was “devastating news” for his loved ones, his friends, and the wider community.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of young Jack on his tragic loss,” said Mr McGrath. “I’d like to thank all those in the emergency services who responded so quickly and did all they could to rescue Jack and, ultimately, returned his body to his family.

“[The] events are another painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”