Multiple objections to Blackrock Rd residential development proposal

MULTIPLE objections have been lodged over proposals to develop a residential scheme at a prominent site on the Blackrock Rd containing two derelict properties.

Last month, Dwellings Developments Blackrock Road Ltd lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission to develop 44 apartments and four houses on lands associated with 1 and 2 Ashton Place and Ashton Park.

The site consists of two historic houses that date from the 1840s with associated large rear gardens and a historic access lane with the main development plot to the rear.

No 1 and 2 Ashton Place facing Blackrock Rd were added to the city council’s derelict sites register in 2018. The site containing the houses was sold last year. According to a design statement submitted with the planning application, the historic buildings, features, context, and location of the site within an architectural conservation area “influenced the design approach of the scheme from the outset”.

The plans, if approved, would see the two historic buildings reinstated as private dwellings, with mews houses proposed for the middle section of the site and, to the rear zone, two apartment buildings ranging in height from five to six storeys are proposed.

The development would be accessed via a new vehicular entrance off Ashton Park.

The proposal includes works to the junction between Ashton Park and Blackrock Rd and the provision of a controlled pedestrian crossing on Blackrock Rd to the north and an uncontrolled crossing on Ashton Park to the west.

The scheme would also see the “reinstatement of the existing historical public lane, Ashton Avenue, from Blackrock Rd running west of No 1 Ashton Place”, which would be used as a pedestrian and cycle access into the development.

However, some concerns relating to the submitted plans have been raised.

One objection contends that the proposed development is “excessive in density and design”.

It claims that the assessment of impact study “is conservative and does not show the actual detrimental visual effects the development will have on the southern side residents, as well as the residents of Dunraven Downs”.

Another objection states a belief that the density and height of the proposed apartment buildings “are out of keeping with the architecture on most of Blackrock Road”.

It also contends that the proposal “will result in a massive increase in traffic from Ashton Park which will result in traffic chaos in the area given the fact that it is next to a large secondary school” and that the proposed crossing on Blackrock Rd “would be exceedingly dangerous, placed metres from the entirely blind bend on the road if one travels from Blackrock to the city”.

A decision on the planning application is expected on September 11.