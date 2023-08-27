Glanmire flood relief works to get underway 

Works on the Glanmire Flood Relief Scheme are due to get underway as part of a multi-million euro project.

Sorensen Civil Engineering revealed that works will be carried out on the north side of the town, and are scheduled to continue for three months.

“The works have been split up into several zones to minimise disruption to the public and businesses. The works involve the installation of new concrete culverts, bridges, road resurfacing, flood defence walls, and flood embankments. Works for the next 3 months are planned in Area 1 (Sallybrook) and Area 2 (Hazelwood),” a spokesperson for Sorensen Civil Engineering has said.

The works come following an incident in 2012 when torrential rain led to severe flooding of the Glashaboy river.

The flood damage was believed to have cost millions of euro with more than 70 homes and businesses flooded in the area.

The incident has since resulted in many Glanmire locals being refused flood insurance cover.

The contractor has stated that work will begin near the Cúil Chluthair housing estate.

“The installation of a new box culvert at the entrance to Cúil Chluthair. This will involve the installation of a temporary bridge to maintain access for residents, removal of the existing culvert, installation of the new culvert and reinstatement of the roads, footpath, and kerbs.”

The project will then move towards Sallybrook Industrial Estate and Sallybrook House, where a series of flood defence systems along the bank of the river, including sheet pile walls and new reinforced concrete walls will be put in place.

Works in Sallybrook Industrial Estate area will involve the creation of earthen embankments to create a flood barrier.

Sorensen Civil Engineering plan to then move towards the Springmount area where they aim to replace a stream culvert, a structure that channels water past an obstacle or to a subterranean waterway.

The engineering company said: “Works are due to commence in August 2023 and involve the removal of the existing culvert which crosses under the R639 and installation of a new box culvert.

"This will be carried out in two sections which will remove the need for a road closure and will maintain one lane of traffic.”

To facilitate these works, traffic management will be required on the R639 and will involve the road being reduced to one lane.

During the day, traffic will be controlled by operatives with a Stop/Go system, with vehicle actuated traffic lights in place overnight and at weekends.

The first phase of works around the boundary of the Hazelwood Shopping Centre will see the construction of a new boundary wall, which is set back from the existing wall.

This wall will be constructed offline as much as possible to minimise the disruption for traffic and pedestrians.

It will also include the installation of new drainage, footpaths, and public lighting.

Further work will begin in 2024, with extensive works to be carried out in Meadowboook Estate, where significant damage was caused to homes during the 2012 floods.