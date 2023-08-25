Green Rebel reach global quality standard

CORK-based offshore survey company Green Rebel has been recognised by Certification Europe for reaching global standards for quality and environmental management.

The new standards are in addition to certificates already received for occupational health and safety and information security.

Green Rebel operates a fleet of vessels, buoys, and aircraft to deliver the data needed in order to build offshore wind farms and secured the certification within two years of starting operations.

The company went through a multi-stage assessment process to secure all four certificates, which are valid for three years and will be subject to mandatory audits to ensure compliance.

Green Rebel now has ISO Certification for Quality Management, Environmental Management Systems, Occupational Health and Safety, and Information Security Management.

Green Rebel CEO Kieran Ivers said: “Offshore wind has the potential to deliver vast amounts of renewable energy and help us to build a cleaner future. However, for Ireland to compete globally it’s necessary for Irish organisations to reach the required international standards.

“There is a high bar for companies to do business in the offshore industry, and rightly so. Having this certification will allow us to tender for an increased number of valuable tenders and it’s especially rewarding to achieve this within such a short space of time.

“It illustrates once again the vast skill and experience of the dedicated Green Rebel team. Reaching these industry standards reflects the high standards we set for ourselves every day, in our determination to deliver excellence for our clients.”

Certification services manager with Certification Europe, Kellie-Anne Heene, said the process of achieving these recent ISO certifications for quality and environmental management systems was rigorous, requiring a collaborative effort from the entire team at Green Rebel to implement processes and procedures that are ingrained in the company’s daily operations.