Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney raises thousands for Marymount by raffling off BAFTA dress

The actress, best known for her role as Sister Michael in the hit TV show Derry Girls, launched the raffle last month and the draw closed yesterday.
Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney has raised over €5,600 for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice by raffling off the dress she wore to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Photo credit: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Amy Nolan

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney has raised over €5,600 for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice by raffling off the dress she wore to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The actress, best known for her role as Sister Michael in the hit TV show Derry Girls, launched the raffle last month and the draw closed yesterday.

Commenting at the time the raffle launched, McSweeney explained that Marymount is an organisation that’s close to her heart.

“Ever since my darling Dad, Traolach Mac Suibhne, passed away in Marymount in 2019 me and my brother wanted to do something to show our deep gratitude for the magnificent, bespoke and deeply compassionate care he received in his last month,” she said.

“Dreams of running a marathon have come, and unsurprisingly gone.

“When I was lucky enough to win a BAFTA in May I thought the very least I could do is raffle off this beautiful dress.

“It may be arrogant enough to believe people would be interested in it, but I can assure you it will make you feel like a million dollars!

“It is surprisingly comfy and so beautifully cut.

“It has been altered slightly but that only makes it more bespoke. If you are a size 20 this will fit you like a glove.

“I know €20 is a lot but it will be going directly to Marymount. And believe me, it is a worthy cause.

“Thank you for considering buying a ticket. Sister Michael would approve,” she added.

Taking to social media to announce the winner yesterday, the actress thanked everyone who purchased a ticket.

In total €5,698 was raised for Marymount.

The dress, by US label Fashion Brand Company, was won by Ursula Black in the draw.

