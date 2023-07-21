Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 21:19

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney launches BAFTA dress raffle in aid of Marymount

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame is raffling off a red carpet dress she wore to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in aid of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Photo: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Amy Nolan

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame is raffling off a red carpet dress she wore to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in aid of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Several weeks ago, the actress, best known for her role as Sister Michael in the hit TV show Derry Girls, took to social media to gauge the level of interest in raffling off the iconic red dress she wore at the 2023 awards where she won a BAFTA for ‘Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme’.

Following a significant level of interest, she launched the raffle today in aid of Marymount – an organisation that’s close to her heart.

“Ever since my darling Dad, Traolach Mac Suibhne, passed away in Marymount in 2019 me and my brother wanted to do something to show our deep gratitude for the magnificent, bespoke and deeply compassionate care he received in his last month,” McSweeney said.

“Dreams of running a marathon have come, and unsurprisingly gone.

“When I was lucky enough to win a BAFTA in May I thought the very least I could do is raffle off this beautiful dress.

“It may be arrogant enough to believe people would be interested in it, but I can assure you it will make you feel like a million dollars!

“It is surprisingly comfy and so beautifully cut.

“It has been altered slightly but that only makes it more bespoke. If you are a size 20 this will fit you like a glove.

“I know €20 is a lot but it will be going directly to Marymount. And believe me, it is a worthy cause.

“Thank you for considering buying a ticket. Sister Michael would approve,” she added.

The dress is by US label, Fashion Brand Company, established in 2018 by Penelope Gazin in her Los Angeles apartment.

The link to the raffle can be found here

Cork Actor Cillian Murphy: Playing Oppenheimer was the biggest, most exhilarating challenge

