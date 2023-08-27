Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 08:56

'Garden Blitz' event sees elderly people team up with volunteers to renew Cork gardens

Age Action, in partnership with volunteers from Gas Networks Ireland, ran organised the ‘Garden Blitz’ event on August 23.
Pictured are, Brendan Hoare, John McSweeney, Brid Sheehan, Mark Kelly and Avian Egan, all Gas Networks Ireland, during the Age Action Garden Blitz with volunteers from Gas Networks Ireland, at Redemption Road, Farranree and South Douglas Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Elaine Whelan

A LEADING charity for older people worked with a team of volunteers to renew the gardens of elderly Cork residents in a recent ‘Garden Blitz’ event.

The two organisations teamed up to bring life back to the gardens of aging Cork residents. Bringing together dedicated volunteers to transform the lives of older Age Action clients in the Cork area, the initiative aimed to create safe and functional outdoor spaces for six deserving people, enhancing their quality of life.

The event saw a large turnout of volunteers from Gas Networks Ireland, who worked tirelessly to revitalise and rejuvenate the Cork gardens.

Weeds were pulled, grass was cut, and hedges were trimmed to ensure that these outdoor spaces became not only great to look at but also safe and accessible.

Pictured are, John Dunlea, Muire O'Farrell, both Age Action with Aine Allen, Delphine Guillermin, Pam Couglan and Maura Tambling, all Gas Networks Ireland, during the Age Action Garden Blitz with Volunteers from Gas Networks Ireland, at Redemption Road, Farranree and South Douglas Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Age Action is Ireland’s leading advocacy organisation for older people and ageing. The charity provides supports for Ireland’s older population and advocates for equality and human rights for older people.

The collaboration between Age Action and Gas Networks Ireland demonstrates the power of community organisations and businesses working side by side.

By coming together, both organisations showcased their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of the older people, enhancing their well-being as well as their living conditions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the volunteers from Gas Networks who dedicated their time and energy to this project,” said Jipe Kelly, Western Programme Manager with Age Action.

“Their hard work has not only beautified these gardens but has also made them safer and more accessible. 

"It’s heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces as they once again enjoy these outdoor spaces. This event embodies the spirit of caring and community that Age Action strives to promote.”

Following this success in Cork, Age Action’s Garden Blitz is set to be rolled out in Dublin next Wednesday, August 30, as they rejuvenate the gardens of Dublin’s community.

For more information about Age Action Ireland and their initiatives, visit www.ageaction.ie.

<p>Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoe Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, who died in a crash in Clonmel on Friday. Pictures: Garda Info</p>

