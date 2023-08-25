Indian Kerala Festival comes to Cork

A taste of India comes to Togher this weekend.

The World Malayalee Council, Cork Division is celebrating the Kerala harvest festival, Onam The event, known as "Thumbapoo 2023" will be held on Saturday, August 26 in Togher GAA.

The Cork Division recently held a successful Easter and Vishu event which celebrated the Indian community Leeside.

Cllr Derry Canty, Deputising for the Lord Mayor with members of the World Malayalee Council Cork committee Joseph Joseph, Vice President and Lekha Menon, President at Cork Easter-Vishu, Celebration.

Thumbapoo will run from 9am and will celebrate the harvest festival observed predominantly by the Hindus of Kerala.

Organiser of the event, President, World Malayalee Council in Cork, Dr. Lekha Menon Margassery said:

“We have a variety of competitions such as a flower carpet competition called Pookalam, a Mr and Ms competition, known as Srimaan & Srimathi, Tug of war, games for kids and many more.”

Festival goers will enjoy a Kerala feast from 12 pm.

Food will be served on a banana leaf with different varieties of traditional food delicacies.

The event will be then graced by Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Derry Canty and First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Murugaraj Dhamodaran, IFS, Embassy of India, Dublin.

There will be an array of traditional, folk and western Indian dance and music.

“WMC Cork has always been supporting local artists and this year we have given platform to one of the Indian band in Cork, Daffodils. They will be launching at our event and enthral the audience with a musical treat. We also have a food stall from Myxtiq and NutriFoods from 3 pm onwards, where you can buy yummy snacks and probably pack home an Indian dinner. To add to that, you can even buy Indian clothing and Indian jewellery from Minsara Ireland and Isa Jewels respectively,” Dr Lekha said.

Tickets include Kerala meal and entry.

Tickets can be purchased onlinehere.