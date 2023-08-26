Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 16:00

'Horrendous situation' - Calls for homeless crisis to be addressed 

“It’s devastating to see an increase of 64 children living in emergency accommodation in July."
'Horrendous situation' - Calls for homeless crisis to be addressed 

Labour Party candidate for Cork City South West, today called on the government to take urgent action to address the housing crisis.

Echo reporter

Labour Party candidate for Cork City South West, today called on the government to take urgent action to address the housing crisis.

Laura Harmon said: “The number of people in emergency accommodation has reached a record high of 12,847, including 3,829 children. This is a disgrace. Children should not have to grow up in overcrowded or substandard housing. The Government must outline a plan to protect children this winter.

“It’s devastating to see an increase of 64 children living in emergency accommodation in July. 

"As families prepare to return to schools, too many are now facing the unbelievable prospect of doing their homework on a hotel room floor, trying to wash clothes in a bathroom sink and having no where to prepare school lunches.

“Children face long commutes to attend their school from the emergency accommodation they are stay in, while others are now taking up places in new schools, facing the prospects of having to make new friends, get to know new teachers. It’s a horrendous situation that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have got us to.

“The housing crisis consistently comes up when I’m knocking on doors in Ballincollig, Bishopstown, Glasheen and Togher. The Government needs to firstly implement Labour’s plan for an emergency eviction ban. They need to build affordable housing and provide support for families in emergency accommodation.

“In Cork, 532 women and men were depending on emergency accommodation in Cork in June 2023 — the highest on record. There were 196 children in homeless accommodation in Cork and Kerry combined in June 2023 (a 35% increase in 12 months). These figures don’t reflect the full scale of the homeless crisis. People rough sleeping, those in squats, parents and children in refuges, those in direct provision and people staying with family or friends are not counted.

''The Government must also work with local authorities and housing providers to find long-term solutions to the housing crisis and dereliction must be tackled in Cork city. Labour have repeatedly called for the reintroduction of the emergency eviction ban, we need to see this happen now to assure people that they will be kept in their homes this winter.” 

New figures released by the RTB recently show that there were 5,735 eviction notices issued to tenants in the second quarter of this year, almost 1,000 more than the first quarter.

More in this section

Garda stock Road closed after lorry overturns in Cork
Bafta Television Awards 2023 Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney raises thousands for Marymount by raffling off BAFTA dress
Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan
housing crisis
<p>Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoe Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, who died in a crash in Clonmel on Friday. Pictures: Garda Info</p>

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary road crash named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more