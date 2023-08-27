Three Cork artists nominated for prestigious portrait prizes 

Three Cork artists are among those shortlisted for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

The Zurich Portrait Prize shortlist includes painting, sculptures and photography, demonstrating the breadth of contemporary Irish art.

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000.

Kit French and Ryan O’Sullivan are the two Cork competitors who hope to win the prize.

Neil Freshwater, CEO of Zurich, said: “The Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize showcases the wonderful creativity and expertise of Ireland’s portrait artists of all ages.

"We are delighted to see such a strong and diverse selection of artworks in this year’s shortlists and very proud to sponsor these uplifting competitions.”

The Zurich Young Portrait Prize returns for its fifth year in 2023 as a showcase for the artistic talent of young people from across the island of Ireland. Rebecca O’Donoghue will fly the Cork flag high in the Young Portrait competition.

Five winners (one from each respective age category and an overall winner) from young people aged four to 18 will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize.

The overall competition winner will be awarded a personalised wooden box of high-quality art materials and a cash prize of €500.

Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said: “Each year, the artists shortlisted demonstrate an incredible breadth of Irish artistic talent. We're proud to partner with Zurich Insurance plc once again this year and we look forward to seeing who and what has inspired artists of all ages to create portraits in 2023.”

Exhibitions of the shortlisted works in both competitions run at the National Gallery of Ireland from December 2 this year to March 10, 2024.