Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 09:46

Cork city event centre planning to ensure compliance

Last month, the chief executive of Cork City Council told The Echo that the detailed design had been completed.
Cork city event centre planning to ensure compliance

Documents recently submitted to the council’s planning department show that, following the conclusion of the detailed design process, a number of amendments to the building have been proposed. Pictured is a CGI image of the event centre.

Amy Nolan

THE developers and the design team behind Cork’s long-awaited event centre are working with Cork City Council to ensure compliance with the planning conditions set out so the “latent potential” of the venue “becomes a reality for Cork city”.

Last month, the chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, told The Echo that detailed design on the 6,000-capacity venue — which is due to be built on the site of the former Beamish & Crawford brewery on South Main St — had been completed.

Documents recently submitted to the council’s planning department show that, following the conclusion of the detailed design process, a number of amendments to the building have been proposed.

An architect’s planning compliance report submitted last month, states that “as with all large scale projects, the detailed design process has suggested some alterations to the permitted building in order to comply with building regulations including fire safety, access and use, and conservation of fuel and energy, as well as operational requirements”.

The report contends that none of the proposed alterations “are considered to be material or substantial in the context of the overall scale and complexity of such a development and building type”.

The report states that Scott Tallon Walker Architects has worked closely with developer BAM, operator Live Nation, and specialist design team members “to develop in detail the final proposals, drawings, specifications, and pricing documents for the event centre”.

There are 19 conditions attached to An Bord Pleanála’s approval of the development.

When it has been confirmed that the conditions are being complied with, pricing negotiations with sub-contractors and suppliers can be completed “with confidence”, the architect’s planning compliance report states.

It added that the team is committed to ensuring that the “latent potential of this iconic and historic site and venue becomes a reality for Cork city”.

The sod was turned on the event centre in February 2016 and the project has been delayed for numerous reasons over the years.

Read More

An overview of the construction projects underway - and one that is still not - in Cork 

More in this section

'A truly awful tragic incident': Boy who died after getting into difficulty in water at Passage West named locally 'A truly awful tragic incident': Boy who died after getting into difficulty in water at Passage West named locally
New affordable housing purchase scheme announced for Carrigaline New affordable housing purchase scheme announced for Carrigaline
'Our priority is the children': Staff sorrow at the closure of Before 5 'Our priority is the children': Staff sorrow at the closure of Before 5
Events Centre
<p>Ten students at CBC have received the maximum points of 625, with one student achieving 8 H1 grades. </p>

Ten students in one Cork school receive maximum points in Leaving Cert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more