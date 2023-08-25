Food waste app saves 500,000 bags of food with Cork partners on board 

Too Good To Go, the company behind the world’s largest food waste app, has announced it has reached a milestone by saving 500,000 Surprise Bags of food from going to waste in Ireland. Now with over 400,000 registered users in Ireland, since its introduction here 18 months ago, the app has also announced new partners to its 1,600 strong portfolio here.

These new partners include salad bar Sprout, bakery store Fooderia, Toastie and Umi Falafel stores. In Cork, new businesses signed up include Dansa Coffee in Millstreet, Studio Macarons at the Marina Market, and Kino Café & Event House on Washington Street.

The free app works by connecting consumers with local businesses to rescue their surplus, unsold food to save it from going to waste.

Surplus food is packaged into Surprise Bags, sold to customers through the app for a fraction of its original price, then collected by the customer at a pre-set time.

"Every Surprise Bag saved is a step toward a greener future" says Sophie Trueman, Country Director for Too Good To Ireland. "The response we’ve had in Ireland so far has been incredibly inspiring - and we’re just getting started.

"Reducing food waste not only helps the environment by lowering greenhouse gas emissions but also saves money for everyone involved.

"It's a win-win for the planet and our wallets, and we can’t wait to continue growing and rescuing even more good food from going to waste.” Other partners include SuperValu, Fresh, Starbucks, Café Nero, Off Beat Donut Co. and Spar.