Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Food waste app saves 500,000 bags of food with Cork partners on board 

The free app works by connecting consumers with local businesses to rescue their surplus, unsold food to save it from going to waste.
Echo reporter

Too Good To Go, the company behind the world’s largest food waste app, has announced it has reached a milestone by saving 500,000 Surprise Bags of food from going to waste in Ireland. Now with over 400,000 registered users in Ireland, since its introduction here 18 months ago, the app has also announced new partners to its 1,600 strong portfolio here.

These new partners include salad bar Sprout, bakery store Fooderia, Toastie and Umi Falafel stores. In Cork, new businesses signed up include Dansa Coffee in Millstreet, Studio Macarons at the Marina Market, and Kino Café & Event House on Washington Street.

The free app works by connecting consumers with local businesses to rescue their surplus, unsold food to save it from going to waste.

Surplus food is packaged into Surprise Bags, sold to customers through the app for a fraction of its original price, then collected by the customer at a pre-set time.

"Every Surprise Bag saved is a step toward a greener future" says Sophie Trueman, Country Director for Too Good To Ireland. "The response we’ve had in Ireland so far has been incredibly inspiring - and we’re just getting started. 

"Reducing food waste not only helps the environment by lowering greenhouse gas emissions but also saves money for everyone involved. 

"It's a win-win for the planet and our wallets, and we can’t wait to continue growing and rescuing even more good food from going to waste.” Other partners include SuperValu, Fresh, Starbucks, Café Nero, Off Beat Donut Co. and Spar.

More in this section

New affordable housing purchase scheme announced for Carrigaline
'Our priority is the children': Staff sorrow at the closure of Before 5
Ironman competitor waved to fiancée as he entered water, his funeral hears

'A truly awful tragic incident': Boy who died after getting into difficulty in water at Passage West named locally

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more