Food waste app saves 500,000 bags of food with Cork partners on board 

Too Good To Go, the company behind the world’s largest food waste app, has announced it has reached a milestone by saving 500,000 Surprise Bags of food from going to waste in Ireland. Now with over 400,000 registered users in Ireland, since its introduction here 18 months ago, the app has also announced new partners to its 1,600 strong portfolio here.
"Every Surprise Bag saved is a step toward a greener future" says Sophie Trueman, Country Director for Too Good To Ireland. "The response we’ve had in Ireland so far has been incredibly inspiring - and we’re just getting started.
"It's a win-win for the planet and our wallets, and we can’t wait to continue growing and rescuing even more good food from going to waste.” Other partners include SuperValu, Fresh, Starbucks, Café Nero, Off Beat Donut Co. and Spar.