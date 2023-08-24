Cork couple say thanks for support with cancer battle

Mary O’Brien from Ballincollig was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine tumours, 10 years ago. Her husband, Eoin O’Leary, is her carer. As volunteers, the couple run the Facebook page of Net Patient Network, a support group for patients with the condition and their families. Now they are involved in a new initiative to formally say ‘thanks’ to the health professionals and administrative staff who support people with the disease.

Patients with the condition receive specialist care at the National Centre of Excellence, Saint Vincent’s Hospital Dublin and at satellite centres, including Mercy University Hospital, Cork and University Hospital, Galway. But for many years, with the support of the HSE and their Irish consultants, dozens of Irish patients have travelled to hospitals in Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK for procedures that are not available in Ireland.

According to Mary, the quality of the support, including the right to access care abroad, has helped to keep alive many Irish patients, herself included. As a formal gesture of gratitude, the Net Patient Network committee, decided to present plaques to a number of centres, acknowledging their gratitude.

The project was initiated by a Co Wexford estate agent, Adrian Haythornthwaite, who had travelled to Uppsala in Sweden, for care involving infusions of a radioactive isotope. Sadly, Adrian died last March but recently his fellow committee members gathered at the HSE offices in Kilkenny, where a plaque was erected, in accordance with Adrian’s wishes.

The chairperson of the Netpatient Network Support Group, Mark Mc Donnell, said the Kilkenny ceremony was a "very emotional event and a small but sincere gesture of gratitude". The HSE offices at Seville House on the Callan Road in Kilkenny are the headquarters of the Treatment Abroad Unit where applications to access care abroad are processed.

According to Mary O’Brien “over the years, we have found the HSE staff in Kilkenny very helpful and it makes such a difference when you are living with a cancer challenge.” In November the Net Patient Network will hold its annual patient day in Cork.

Journalist Tommie Gorman, a founder member of the support group, says Cork-based consultants, oncologist, Derek Power and surgeon Criostóir Ó’Suilleabháin, “have played a leading role in the development of NETs services in Ireland and it is important to stage our annual information day at centres outside of Dublin.”

Mary O’Brien and Eoin O’Leary are co-ordinating the preparations for the annual gathering at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig on November 17th/18th. According to Eoin, the programme will include the handover of a ‘thank you’ plaque for installation at Mercy University Hospital, Cork.