'Psychologically it helps enormously to just to get out of the wheelchair for a while and have that feeling of being upright'

A GYM with a difference is attracting members from as far as Dublin who are availing of robotic technology for people living with paralysis.

Elite Fitness, which is situated at the Marina Commercial Park, is among the only gyms to offer the exoskeleton, a wearable device that allows wheelchair users to take simulated steps, outside of a clinical setting.

Nathan Kirwan, from Currabinny, who was paralysed in an accident, had fundraised to cover the €150,000 cost of purchasing the device for the facility back in 2015. The gym is now seeing people flock from all parts of the country to reap the device’s benefits.

The technology was initially co-developed in the 1960s by the US armed forces to amplify the strength of soldiers.

Society, however, is only beginning to see the possibilities it offers, particularly for those living with disabilities and life-changing injuries.

Bernard Healy is among the number of people travelling long distances to avail of the exoskeleton at Colin O’Shaughnessy’s gym.

The device, which he uses once a week, has become an important part of his life decades after a rugby injury left him with a broken neck and in need of a wheelchair.

He spoke about what motivates him to make the difficult trip from Skerries in Dublin every week.

“My injury happened back in 1980,” Bernard said.

“I think the talk in those days was that there might one day be some miracle surgery that could help people walk again. However, I never thought that anything like the exoskeleton would be available in a gym. It’s been around now about 10 years ago, maybe a little more.”

The 61-year-old described the new lease of life the exoskeleton has given him since retiring from his job of 30 years in AIB.

“You’re using an awful lot of energy to use your whole body to try to stay upright to take those steps. Although the machine is helping you, you’re doing a lot of the work so you’re wrecked after it,” he said.

“Colin, who owns the gym, and I were discussing the advantages this must have for your internal drainage because you’re standing upright in a more natural position than wheelchair users would be used to.”

Bernard recommended the wearable device for anyone who has sustained a life-changing injury.

“Psychologically, particularly for somebody who’s young and not long after an injury, it helps enormously to just to get out of the wheelchair for a while and have that feeling of being upright,” he added.

“The feeling is one of real control and there is a sense of achievement in it. I’m not sure how quantifiable it is but I imagine that everyone who uses the exoskeleton benefits from it psychologically as well.”

The Dublin man, who also avails of other exercises in the gym, said that fitness is proving even more beneficial to his health as he ages.

“I was able to take some steps very awkwardly many years ago with crutches or a walking frame,” he explained.

“However, there are other things that come with a spinal injury like scoliosis, spinal curvature and all those kind of issues. As you get older the body slows down and the same goes for people with spinal injuries.”

Anyone wishing to donate funds to purchase a new exoskeleton or maintain the existing device can call 087 132 6600 or email info@elitefitnesscork.com.