Former hurler left paralysed by car accident uses a robotic device to walk again 

AN inspiring former hurler who was left paralysed in a car crash described how a robotic device is helping him enjoy the simulated experience of walking again.

This December will mark three years since Youghal man Mark Dalton suffered life changing injuries in an accident that culminated in him fighting for his life in hospital. His twin brother Tom was also a passenger in the vehicle but luckily did not sustain life changing injuries. The incident occurred just days before the then 17-year-old siblings were due to line out with Waterford in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship against Tipperary.

Now 20, Mark’s life has taken a different turn. He has adapted well to a fitness routine that involves a robotic suit known as an exoskeleton.

The futuristic invention allows wheelchair users to experience the sensation of walking again through simulated steps. It is also associated with a long list of health benefits, including improved blood flow, decreased pressure sores, increased sensation and help with stability.

Staff at The Elite Fitness gym in the Marina Commercial Park are currently raising funds for a new exoskeleton as it reaches the end of its lifespan.

The suit is currently the only device of its kind in Ireland that exists outside of a medical or rehabilitation setting.

Mark Dalton uses a robotic exoskeleton for walking exercises at Elite Fitness Cork - assisted by Colin O'Shaughnessy, Owner/Manager of Elite Fitness Cork. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Mark learned to drive just a year after his accident so he can travel to the gym several times a week.

Part of his fitness routine involves the exoskeleton which he avails of once a week.

He said the device has provided him with the opportunity to view the world from his old perspective.

He recalled his first time using the exoskeleton.

“It was a weird kind of feeling at first because I was so uncoordinated”, he told The Echo. “Then when I got used to it, it was like seeing the world from my old perspective, from the perspective I should be seeing it.

"Now, I look forward to that feeling every week."

Mark explained how he and his twin brother Tom had a bond that was cemented through playing hurling. Despite not being able to play sport together anymore, the duo remain as close as ever. Mark said he sends his brother videos of him taking steps in the exoskeleton every week.

“Me and my brother grew up playing hurling and football together all the time," he said. “I missed hurling big time and that was one of the hardest parts. Playing sport the whole way up and then it not being there anymore was tough. However, even without the sport Tom and I are always doing things together and you rarely see one of us without the other.”

Opening up about his ordeal to The Echo, Mark said:

“It’s a very recent thing really. I was in a car crash in December of 2020 and I’ve been in a wheelchair ever since.

"It was a complete tear of the spinal chord so I suppose you could say it is permanent.

"We only arrived home from the National Rehabilitation Centre three days before my 18th birthday," he said.

The former student of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal praised his supportive family, including his father Liam who had initially recommended the gym.

Adapting to a new fitness routine is just one of the hurdles Mark has overcome since the day his life changed drastically.

“I was in fifth year in school when the accident happened and I went back at the start of the following school year to get the Leaving Cert done and out of the way," he explained. "The school did a lot of fundraising and had everything in place for me to come back in and be comfortable. I couldn’t have asked for more from them really."

Mark’s progress with the exoskeleton serves as a reminder of how far he has come since the devastating accident.

“It took a while to process what had happened and accept it," he admitted. ”However, I’m doing so well for myself now.

"I’m driving, I’m going to the gym, I’m as healthy as I can be at the moment and I’m happy out with that."

He offered some sage advice for anyone affected by a life-changing accident.

“My advice would be to just get up and be productive because lying in bed all day isn’t going to improve anyone’s life. Going to the gym is good for the head. It’s also beneficial physically. Colin O’Shaughnessy, who owns the gym, has been a great support and he’s constantly pushing me to do the best that I can," he explained.

Speaking to The Echo, Colin of Elite Fitness spoke about his passion for using the gym as a means to help others.

“There are people with disabilities who were being dropped to the gym initially that can now drive themselves," he said. “They have achieved so many things just by getting stronger and improving their physical health. Our focus is not on life, but quality of life. That has always been extremely important to us," he explained.

Anyone wishing to donate funds to purchase a new exoskeleton or maintain the existing device can call 087 132 6600 or email info@elitefitnesscork.com.