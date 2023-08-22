'There would be uproar if this was a mainstream school': Classrooms not ready for pupils’ return in September

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 19:55

Parents were informed recently of delays in the procurement of three new classrooms at the school, which had been sanctioned by the department to be completed by September. The project is now expected to be completed by the end of October.
Breda Graham

CALLS have been made for the Department of Education to give clarity on when parents can expect their children to return to St Killian’s Special School in Mayfield following delays in classroom procurement.

Parents were informed recently of delays in the procurement of three new classrooms at the school, which had been sanctioned by the department to be completed by September.

The Board of Management at the school said it was advised works would begin in June and would be completed by the new term but that there have been delays in procurement “beyond control of the Board of Management”.

The project is now expected to be completed by the end of October. The classrooms affected are Chestnut, Willow, and Rowan.

All other classes will commence as planned on Wednesday, August 30.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould condemned the delay and said he has written to Education Minister Norma Foley and to the department on the issue.

“One of the parents made a point to me that if this was a mainstream school and they were told to keep their children home for two months while the school was being constructed, there would be uproar or it just wouldn’t happen,” said Mr Gould.

“They’re [the parents] looking for temporary solutions, maybe the use of prefabs or use of another building or extra capacity of the school because they had a new extension built last year to the school.”

He said that parents are very complimentary of the school, the principal, and the teachers who are “doing everything they can”.

The school has said that all pupils affected may apply for home tuition and that an online class will be set up, but Mr Gould said that this is “not an option” and that these children need to be in a school environment.

In correspondence with parents, the Board of Management said that “every avenue available to the school to ensure the project was completed has been explored prior to and during the summer holidays”.

“We expect that the project will be complete by the end of October, however, once we receive further updates from the Project Manager, we will update you accordingly.

“Whilst the building is ongoing, the school will be in touch to organise some ongoing support until the classrooms are ready.

“An online class will be set up and once a suitable space can be identified in the school, small group work, social activities will be organised on a rota basis e.g. outdoor classroom, OT room, Sensory Room, Yard Time etc.”

A meeting for parents/guardians of the children affected has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 4, at 1pm.

