Cork museum shares fascinating details of how Michael Collins spent his last Christmas

A West Cork museum has shared a fascinating account of how one of the most iconic figures in Irish history, Michael Collins spent his final Christmas.

Michael Collins House in Clonakilty shared the details on the museum’s Facebook page detailing what the so-called ‘Big Fella’ got up to on December 25, 1921.

According to the museum, with the Dáil Treaty debates adjourned for the Christmas break, Collins returned to his native West Cork that Christmas.

“After being on the run during the War of Independence and then participating in the Anglo Irish Treaty negotiations and the subsequent debates in the Dáil, the Christmas break offered Collins a long overdue reprieve from his duties and an opportunity to return home and enjoy his Christmas,” the museum noted.

The festive period that year was spent at Collins’ cousin and neighbour’s house, along with his brother Johnny and his family.

Returning home, Collins was apprehensive over potential political arguments with his brother but found that some good-natured teasing over his moustache was to be the first topic of conversation.

“On returning home Collins was somewhat fearful of what his republican-minded brother would think of the Treaty.

“He found his brother's main concern on meeting was the moustache Collins had recently began sporting.

“He told Michael:

“‘Next time you’re shaving, don’t forget your upper lip.’

“The next time Collins is photographed in public, sure enough, he is clean shaven,” the museum stated.

On Christmas day after mass, the brothers climbed Carraig an Radhairc, during which time they discussed a variety of subjects before returning down the hill to spend time with friends, family and neighbours.

Less than a year after that Collins was assassinated by anti-treaty forces at Béal na mBláth.

He died on August 22, 1922 at the age of 31.

Michael Collins House in Clonakilty remains closed this week but reopens on Wednesday, January 4.

See www.michaelcollinshouse.ie for full details.