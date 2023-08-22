Rising Cork star plays GAA player in new Irish film

A critically acclaimed Cork actor stars in a new, award-winning Irish film set in the midlands.

Éanna Hardwicke was named earlier this year as one of Screen International’s ‘Rising Stars Ireland’ after his successful role in the compelling BBC drama The Sixth Commandment.

His new film, Lakelands, is a midlands-set football drama directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, and it follows Cian (Hardwicke), a young Gaelic footballer struggling to come to terms with a career-ending injury after an attack on a night out.

Cian undertakes a search for his own identity in a small town where Gaelic football is a religion, and identity is defined by what you can do on the pitch.

Lakelands, starring Éanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan (Kin, Netflix’s Shadow and Bone) is now available across digital platforms in Ireland and the UK including iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Amazon, Sky and IFI Home.

The film, which has won numerous awards including Best Irish Film at the Galway Film Fleadh and Best Irish Narrative Feature at the Kerry International Film Festival features outstanding performances from Éanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan as well as Gary Lydon (Banshees of Inisherin), Dafhyd Flynn (Michael Inside), and Lorcan Cranitch (The Dig).