Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 11:07

Rising Cork star plays GAA player in new Irish film

A rising Cork star plays a GAA player struggling to come to terms with a career-ending assault.
Rising Cork star plays GAA player in new Irish film

The award-winning Irish feature Lakelands, starring Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment, Vivarium) and Danielle Galligan (Kin, Netflix’s Shadow and Bone), is now available across digital platforms in Ireland and the UK.

Donal O’Keeffe

A critically acclaimed Cork actor stars in a new, award-winning Irish film set in the midlands.

Éanna Hardwicke was named earlier this year as one of Screen International’s ‘Rising Stars Ireland’ after his successful role in the compelling BBC drama The Sixth Commandment.

His new film, Lakelands, is a midlands-set football drama directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, and it follows Cian (Hardwicke), a young Gaelic footballer struggling to come to terms with a career-ending injury after an attack on a night out.

Cian undertakes a search for his own identity in a small town where Gaelic football is a religion, and identity is defined by what you can do on the pitch.

Lakelands, starring Éanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan (Kin, Netflix’s Shadow and Bone) is now available across digital platforms in Ireland and the UK including iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Amazon, Sky and IFI Home.

The film, which has won numerous awards including Best Irish Film at the Galway Film Fleadh and Best Irish Narrative Feature at the Kerry International Film Festival features outstanding performances from Éanna Hardwicke and Danielle Galligan as well as Gary Lydon (Banshees of Inisherin), Dafhyd Flynn (Michael Inside), and Lorcan Cranitch (The Dig).

Read More

Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy first to take to the Rose of Tralee Festival stage

More in this section

TD calls for increased residential respite services in Cork as HSE confirms no additional funding made available in 2023 TD calls for increased residential respite services in Cork as HSE confirms no additional funding made available in 2023
Loughborough University study Early Childhood Ireland says Cork children being let down and calls for rethink of early years in upcoming Budget
File Photo A RECRUITMENT FREEZE on nurses and midwives has been lifted by the HSE, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation ha Increase in number of patients waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals
Cork Arts
Funeral of Irish man who died at Youghal Ironman to take place this week

Funeral of Irish man who died at Youghal Ironman to take place this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more