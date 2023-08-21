Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 19:15

Increase in number of patients waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the HSE must set out very clearly what measures it intends to take to reduce the levels of overcrowding in hospitals in the coming months
INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha raised concerns that over 72,391 patients have been on trolleys so far this year, a 10% increase on the same period last year.

Breda Graham

There has been an increase in the number of patients waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals in the last seven days.

There were a total of 64 patients waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Monday morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures.

There were 48 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Monday morning, 39 of whom were waiting in the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and nine of whom were waiting on trolleys on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There were a further nine patients waiting on trolleys in ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Monday morning.

In West Cork, there were seven patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

On Monday, August 14, there were 48 patients waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals.

There were 42 patients on trolleys at CUH and three patients on trolleys at MUH.

A further three patients were waiting for a hospital bed at BGH on Monday last.

It comes following recent concerns by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) which described the current overcrowding as a red flag warning for the autumn and winter ahead.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the HSE must set out very clearly what measures it intends to take to reduce the levels of overcrowding in hospitals in the coming months, raising concerns that over 72,391 patients have been on trolleys so far this year, a 10% increase on the same period last year.

“It has been reported that the Cabinet has signed off on a year-round plan for the HSE, the INMO will be now seeking details of the staff support measures it contains as staff cannot be expected to just endure these conditions for another winter,” she said.

