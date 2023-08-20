Cork car crash survivor refuses to give up on dream of walking again

A CAR crash survivor is refusing to give up on his dream of walking again, thanks to the help of a futuristic robotic device that is the first of its kind in Ireland outside of hospital and rehab settings.

Ahmad Shah Kamil is currently attending Elite Fitness in Cork’s Marina Commercial park where he avails of wearable technology referred to as an exoskeleton.

The remarkable invention allows wheelchair users to experience the sensation of walking again through simulated steps.

It is also associated with a long list of health benefits, including improved blood flow, decreased pressure sores, increased sensation and help with stability.

Priced at €150,000, the suit does not come cheap and requires maintenance that adds significantly to its overall cost.

Ahmad, who lives in South Douglas Road, said the device, which he uses once a week, is contributing significantly to his rehabilitation efforts.

Ahmad also trains at the gym on the three remaining days he attends. He is one of a number of people who have joined the facility which has a special focus on helping those striving to rebuild their lives after devastating diagnoses or life changing accidents.

Such is his special interest in this area, owner Colin O’Shaughnessy now operates part of the establishment as a rehabilitation gym.

Ahmad said he owes much of his progress to Colin and his training.

Assisted by Colin O'Shaughnessy, Ahmad is pictured using a robotic exoskeleton to walk during a rehabilitation session at Elite Fitness Cork, Marina Commercial Park. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

He opened up to The Echo about how the gym has helped him since a life changing accident that occurred when his baby son Abraham was three weeks old.

“I’ve been living in Cork since November 2015 after leaving Afghanistan due to the trouble over there. I was a passenger in the car when the accident happened in November of 2019 on the M18 near Galway. At the time I went into shock and still can’t remember anything.”

He recalled how the incident turned life on its head.

“Our son had been born just a few weeks earlier and it was the beginning of our happy life.”

What followed was extensive hospital treatment and rehabilitation.

“I acquired a t12 injury and was sent to Galway University Hospital. They later transferred me to Cork University Hospital. I then went to the National Rehabilitation Centre where I remained until May of 2020.”

Accessing rehabilitation outside of a medical setting proved difficult for Ahmad initially.

“I was struggling to find some place to exercise because all the clubs were closed because of covid. A friend of mine recommended that I try this private gym which was how I met Colin.”

'IT'S TOTALLY DIFFERENT'

Fortunately, Ahmad was able to avail of exoskeleton treatment as an essential service during the pandemic. He described using the device for the first time.

“It is totally different. You can feel like you are walking. Even the sensations around the hips, knees and ankles is a completely different experience.”

The former retail worker said he will never give up hope of one day walking again. Mr Kamil added that he is already seeing minor improvements from working with Colin in the gym.

“There are small improvements that weren’t there before. My right leg has more of a sensation that the left, especially when I’m standing so I can feel it.

"It was different at the beginning because the doctor said it was a complete injury which means I will not able be able to walk again.

"However, I’ve seen people with the same injuries as me go back to walking again. I see their videos and they inspire me. I have been told that while it’s difficult it’s not impossible.”

The inspirational father-of-one owes much of his motivation to his son Abraham who is set to turn four in October.

“When he sees the other parents playing with their children he can feel it. He is at an age now where he is curious and asking a lot of questions.

" I am lucky that I have a wife like Meena who does so many things for us both inside and outside the home.”

He also praised Colin for his tireless work in the facility.

“We are lucky that we have this calling here in Cork when there are so many people coming from across the country to access the service. This is keeping me strong which is the main thing for me. If I’m at home all I’m doing is thinking about the things that are keeping me down.”

The gym has been campaigning for the last number of years to raise funds for a new exoskeleton to help even more people like Ahmad.

Anyone wishing to donate funds to purchase a new exoskeleton or maintain the existing device can call 087 132 6600 or email info@elitefitnesscork.com.