Further information sought on Douglas GAA plan

CORK City Council has requested further information before making a decision on a planning application seeking permission for a new GAA pitch and access road in the Douglas area.

In June, Douglas Hurling and Football Club submitted plans for the development of a new pitch, involving the extension of the existing pitch number three.

The club stated that the proposed development would be facilitated by a new access roadway and junction off Inchvale Road to the rear of the club.

The planning application also sought permission for the construction of a set-down parking area and turning area as well as floodlighting and ball stopping nets, fencing and supports, connections to adjacent lands and ancillary works.

Hundreds of submissions and objections were lodged with the city council in relation to the planning application, with many highlighting the proposed new access road as a key concern.

One submission stated that while they have “no objection to Douglas Hurling and Football Club developing their facilities”, they do have “a strong objection to the new entrance being proposed from Inchvale Road in Shamrock Lawn”.

The submission stated that, as it stands, there is “a lot of parking by parents dropping and collecting their childrendaily in Inchvale Road” to and from school nearby, and that “many people park their cars all day on Inchvale Road and then get the bus to town/work”.

“When there is a match or event in Douglas GAA, invariably a lot of people park their cars on Inchvale Road rather than in the GAA Club. This leads to further traffic problems,” the submission continued.

It also claimed that the proposed entrance from Inchvale Road would “destroy the green area which has been maintained by the residents for a long number of years”.

Another submission objected to the proposed new entrance, believing that it could be “dangerous and chaotic” and also questioned why the additional entrance is required.

A third highlighted similar concerns in relation to the proposed additional entrance, expressing that there is “already a high volume of traffic in the area than bringing more traffic in and out of Shamrock Lawn”.

Cork City Council, in a recently submitted request for further information, stated that the applicant “has not provided a reasonable justification for the proposed access road” and that the planning authority considers that the existing access routes should be used to facilitate the proposed extension of pitch three.

“The applicant is therefore advised that while the proposed pitch extension is acceptable, the proposed access road, associated parking and turning area are not supported,” it continued.

City council invited the applicants to submit revised plans for the proposed extension to pitch three only “which shall be served by pedestrian access extended from pitch number two”.

The request for further information also sought some additional requirements, including that adequate bicycle parking be provided.