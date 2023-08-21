Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Horse Show delight for Claudia and ‘Jack’

Although they did not place, the opportunity to compete at the Dublin Horse Show was “amazing” Claudia said, and she hopes to return next year.
Claudia Carroll and her pony ‘Knightsbridge Jack’.

Martin Mongan

CARRIGALINE teenager Claudia Carroll and her pony ‘Knightsbridge Jack’ enjoyed their first experience of competing in the Connemara Classes at the RDS earlier this month.

The Carrigaline Community School student added: “The experience was amazing for me and Jack. If we get to the second time around, he will be used to the noise and the atmosphere.”

Claudia and Jack earned their place by finishing in the top 20 in the Connemara Classes during the qualifying stage earlier in the year.

They faced stiff competition in Dublin as Jack was judged on a range of factors including good temperament, intelligence, soundness and their suitability for a child or adult.

Claudia’s mother Harriet Murphy is overjoyed with their performance.

“They looked impeccable in attire and top-class tack for Jack, right from his long tail to his mane to his gleaming coat to his new shoes and plaited brow band stood out.”

