Pictures: Storm Betty passes over but leaves its mark on Cork

LOCALISED flooding occurred in areas of Cork yesterday evening with a slew of events cancelled due to the inclement weather conditions as Storm Betty made landfall.

Cork City Council had advised earlier in the day that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre would likely suffer some localised flooding during high tide shortly before 7.50pm.

Some areas of the city and county had begun to experience such flooding ahead of high tide yesterday evening as heavy rainfall continued.

In an update yesterday afternoon, both Cork city and county councils said they were monitoring the situation closely and that response crews were on standby following multiple weather warnings from Met Éireann.

A status orange rainfall warning for Cork and several other counties came into effect at 9pm yesterday and was due to remain in place until 11pm, while a status orange wind warning was due to remain in place until 3am. There are no weather warnings currently in place for Cork.

Flooding in South Link in Cork city following heavy rain . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The national weather forecaster said that Storm Betty would bring south to southwest gales with "severe gusts of up to 130 km/hr" leading to potential structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, localised flooding and wave overtopping in coastal areas.

A status yellow wind warning issued for Munster and Leinster was due to remain in place until 6am this morning.

Flooding in South Terrace in Cork city following heavy rain . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Among the events cancelled yesterday included a Cork City FC game against Waterford which has been rescheduled to Monday at 7.45pm, outdoor activities that had been planned as part of Cork on a Fork Fest and a historical walking tour the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, had planned.

Ahead of the weekend, the Irish Coast Guard strongly advised people who are planning any water-based or coastal activities to check the weather carefully and consider if the conditions are suitable.

Flooding in South Link in Cork city following heavy rain . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“Strong winds can result in relatively rough seas resulting in perilous sea conditions which could be challenging for water-based actives this weekend,” the Coast Guard said.