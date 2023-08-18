Storm Betty: Localised flooding and cancelled events as weather worsens in Cork

Localised flooding has occurred in areas of Cork this evening with a slew of events cancelled due to the inclement weather conditions.

Earlier today Cork City Council had advised that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre would likely suffer some localised flooding during this evening’s high tide that will occur shortly before 7.50pm.

Areas of the city centre, such as South Terrace and Rutland Street, have already began to experience levels of surface water pooling as heavy rainfall continues.

Elsewhere in the city, areas such as Rochestown Rd and the N27 have also reportedly suffered localised flooding, as have some areas in the county.

#CorkTraffic Heavy flooding, inbound, on the N27 South City Link, near the Turners Cross exit. Take care on approach. pic.twitter.com/JiMUiQCdew — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) August 18, 2023

Flooding has also occurred in Carrigaline.

Cork County Council said its Severe Weather Assessment Team convened earlier this afternoon in response to the weather warnings and to review preparations.

It said council response crews and contractors have been put on notice and are on standby.

Cork City Council earlier said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely and that crews are also on standby.

It comes as Met Éireann issued multiple weather warnings as Storm Betty is set to hit the country.

#StormBetty is on the way ⚠️⚠️



Orange level winds over land and red level storm winds at sea are expected from 21:00



Potential Impacts:

• Falling trees

• Travel disruption.

• Power outages.

• Localised flooding

• Wave overtopping.



Stay Updated ⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/7x9cfqGeEG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023

A status orange rainfall warning remains in place until 11pm tonight, with the national weather forecaster advising that potential impacts could include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping in coastal areas.

Meanwhile a status orange wind warning is due to come into effect at 9pm and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.

Late this evening and tonight, Storm Betty will bring south to southwest gales with "severe gusts of up to 130 km/hr" leading to potential structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption and power outages.

Due to very adverse weather conditions this eve, Friday 17 Aug, I must cancel the walking tour at the top of St Patrick’s Hill.

The weather is supposed to be good for Sat 18th & Sun 19th Aug, for Douglas & Tramore Valley Park resp. Full details here: https://t.co/ofFOJatOhc pic.twitter.com/kkPLMk1BnJ — Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) August 18, 2023

A status yellow wind warning will remain in place for Munster until 6am tomorrow.

The weather has already caused disruptions to travel and planned events in Cork.

Among the events cancelled is a Cork City FC game against Waterford which has been rescheduled to Monday at 7.45pm, in addition to outdoor activities that had been planned as part of Cork on a Fork Fest and a historical walking tour the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, had planned.

Services between Cork/Cobh and Midleton are suspended until further notice due to reports of flooding on the line - MH — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 18, 2023

Rail services are also experiencing disruption this evening. Iarnród Éireann is issuing updates on Twitter advising of such disruptions, including a suspension of services between Cork/Cobh and Midleton until further notice due to reports of flooding on the line.