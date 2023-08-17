Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 18:47

Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square

Michael Keane from Cobh will fly out to the US in October to watch his film on the big screen at the AMC theatres.
Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square

Michael Keane from Cobh will fly out to the US in October to watch his film on the big screen at the AMC theatres.

Sarah Horgan

A TEENAGE filmmaker from Cork is set to have his work screened in Times Square as part of a prestigious US festival recognising artists across the globe.

Michael Keane from Cobh will fly out to the US in October to watch his film on the big screen at the AMC theatres.

His short film Like a Bolt from the Blue, which tells the story of a teenage couple’s unplanned pregnancy, will feature in the 2023 All-American High School Film Festival.

The event, which takes place between October 20 and October 22, offers a platform for emerging talented young artists to showcase their work.

Michael expressed his excitement about being involved.

“We didn’t just become finalists in March. I also went on to receive a nomination for best director at the 2023 RTÉ Irelands Young Filmmaker Of The Year Awards,” he said. 

“Shortly after in June, we picked up a Jury honourable mention award from (SWIFF) Student World Impact Film Festival in the US, and this moved me forward in so many positive ways. Now in October, I’ll be heading to New York to represent my film which has been officially selected and shortlisted for best drama at the All-American High School Film Festival.”

Michael described it as proud moment adding:

“This is the biggest student international film festival in the whole world and includes a weekend full of screenings, networking, red carpets and awards. 

"Who knows what the future will bring, but, for me, the proudest thing is to have work- that I myself directed- screening at AMC Theaters in Times Square for our New York premiere. This will be a gathering of some of the best filmmakers across the globe. It will be a truly beautiful celebration of cinema and I am so chuffed to be part of it.”

Michael voiced his gratitude to the team behind the film and said:

“I commend my hardworking team who put their everything into Like a Bolt from the Blue.

“I think we all truly deserve this. As a director, it is the most rewarding thing to see audiences from across the world feel moved by a compelling story that we have created. It is a genuine pleasure to bring Ireland, and our Irish stories to the silver screens in the States”.

Cork voters urged to use new online registration tool to ensure eligibility to vote

