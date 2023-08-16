Cork Telly Bingo players urged to check May tickets as €27.5k prize remains unclaimed

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 13:16

The winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre Cork city.  Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

The National Lottery is continuing to urge all Telly Bingo players in Cork City to check their old tickets from May carefully, as a top prize worth €27,505 from the draw on Friday May 26 remains unclaimed.  

As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the Cork winner has just eight days left to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday August 24.

The player achieved a Fullhouse to scoop their share of the Snowball prize worth €27,505.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Telly Bingo players in Cork to carefully check their old tickets from May to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming this outstanding prize.  

“There’s just eight days left for one player in Cork to claim their share of a Snowball prize worth €27,505 in the Telly Bingo draw on the 26th of May. The winner purchased their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre Cork City. 

“If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”  

