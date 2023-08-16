Cork-based company launch laser devices for treating chronic pain

A CORK-based company has become the first in Ireland to sell two laser devices aimed at managing chronic pain at home.

Laser Medical is the first company in the country to sell the Rx Laser Pro and the Rx Laser Pad.

The devices use FDA approved laser technology and have been successfully trialled by people with arthritis related pain across Ireland.

Laser Medical was founded by Shane Hennessy, a chartered physiotherapist who runs his own practice in Ballincollig, and by Dr Sarah Kingston, a GP with years of clinical experience treating patients with various painful conditions.

Mr Hennesy said he is delighted to bring the Rx Laser Pro and Rx Laser Pad to the Irish market.

“Our products have undergone rigorous testing and trials, and it is hugely encouraging to have received positive feedback from patients.

“Chronic pain is a massive problem in Ireland and the needs of sufferers are not currently being adequately addressed through existing treatment models.

“With the launch of our devices we hope to enhance the quality of life of patients suffering from pain and inflammation by offering a convenient, affordable, and effective solution," he said.

Using low level laser technology, the Laser Medical devices provide a non-invasive and drug-free alternative to traditional methods of treatment.

In ten minute sessions, patients can treat pain caused by conditions such as arthritis affecting both the older and younger population, common sports injuries, as well as chronic neck and back pain.

“Our team of experts is available to offer advice and answer any questions patients may have regarding the use of their laser devices," Mr Hennessy said.

For more information about Laser Medical and its products see www.lasermedical.ie.