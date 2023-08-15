Clearing way for Cork Luas: One option 'would include for some building demolition in the city centre'

The emerging preferred route (EPR) of the highly anticipated project was expected to be announced in July, but early last month the National Transport Authority (NTA) confirmed tothat this would be delayed.
A spokesperson for the NTA said that, in discussions with Cork City Council, it was identified that some additional work should be undertaken in relation to the city centre section prior to the public consultation stage.
Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that stakeholders are considering a further Luas option through the city centre and that this option would require some demolition work.
An email sent on June 23 from NTA deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan to a Department of Transport employee informed the department that the NTA would not be launching the public consultation on the EPR of the Cork Luas in early July.