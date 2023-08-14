Sustainability planning roadshow coming to Cork later this month

A sustainability planning roadshow is coming to Cork later this month.

Lean & Green Skillnet, in association with 20FIFTY Partners, is hosting a national Sustainability Planning Roadshow to address key issues on water, emissions, biodiversity and circularity.

The interactive workshops will equip businesses with the tools they need to successfully navigate the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requirements. The mandatory CSRD places environmental, social and governance issues on the same playing field as financial reporting which means businesses will need to integrate sustainability into their core operations and business strategy.

From January 1, 2024 the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) begins to come into force which means that all large firms within its scope and those in their supply chains, need to act now.

The workshops, which kick off in Cork on August 24, will help organisations to respond to the challenges and opportunities which CSRD brings and to help address the people, process and technology changes that will be required. The new reporting regime will bring significant change to how the economy currently operates and these alterations to a business’ structure will bring about a profound change in design, production, services, consumption, and investment that will be impossible to achieve without skilled people.

Ken Stockil, CEO, 20FIFTY Partners, said: “CSRD’s impact is likely to be far reaching and the challenge it presents is something all businesses should be considering now. Companies need to understand the impact of the directive on their competitive strategy, internal capabilities, supply chain, and across their key business processes and prepare a response plan.”

Planned in three locations across Dublin, Cork, and Limerick from August to October, these events will focus on the need for companies to implement sustainability initiatives in a standardised and transparent way. Expert speakers will discuss the importance for companies to actively adapt strategies and policies in-order to establish more sustainable business operations.

To register, visit Eventbrite or https://leangreenskillnet.com/.