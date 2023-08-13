Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 17:26

Three Vodafone stores in Cork to offer digital skills programme for people over the age of 65

Launched in 2021, hi digital is a first of its kind programme that provides digital skills training for people over 65, through online and in-person classes across the country.
The three Cork Vodafone stores that will be offering hi digital drop-in Fridays are located in Oliver Plunkett Street, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, and Wilton Shopping Centre.

John Bohane

THREE Vodafone stores in Cork will be offering hi digital drop-in Fridays for three hours every Friday morning for people over the age of 65 as the company focuses on optimising the customer experience.

Between 10am-1pm older people can drop in for practical support using their phones, tablets, and devices and other support, based on their needs such as using apps and paying bills.

Vodafone employees have been trained as ‘hi digital ambassadors’ meaning they are well equipped to provide these customers with the practical support that they need.

The concept has been established in partnership with ALONE and Vodafone are committed to bridging the digital divide facing older people.

Jenny Hayes, head of consumer sales with Vodafone said: “We are delighted to be rolling out our hi digital drop-in Fridays. This will see older persons come into our stores and receive hands on, complementary support from Vodafone experts. Any questions or support required can be answered, be it, contacting a family member or a loved one, paying a bill, or downloading an app.

“It will further help us to combat the current digital divide across Ireland. I encourage family members to spread the word to their parents, grandparents, and beyond, about the service.”

