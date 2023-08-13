Cannonball is coming to Cork as part of its national route for Cannonball 23

CANNONBALL is returning to Cork in September as part of its national route for Cannonball 23.

The super car event attracts over 200,000 spectators with free family festivals all over the country every year and has now raised €1,538,602 for Irish charities.

The official charity for Cannonball 23 which runs this year from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 is The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation is an Irish charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support, and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

There are currently over 400 children under the care of Jack and Jill right across the country and the charity’s mission is to empower parents to care for their child at home because there is no care like home care for a Jack and Jill child.

As part of the Cork route, Cannonball which is the largest organised road trip in Europe and features cars such as Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Aston Martins will be having a fuel stop at Circle K Fermoy at 12 noon on Sunday, September 17 and then a lunch stop at Fota Island Resort in Little Island from 1pm to approximately 2.30pm.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world's most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music, and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival, and live DJs, bands, and festivals in host towns get the party started.

The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out.

This year, organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year.