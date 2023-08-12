Nostalgia: Welcoming the O’Duffy Cup back to Leeside over the years 

Camogie homecomings are that of tradition in Cork, with teams down through the years getting their hands on the O’Duffy Cup a total of 29 times.

The Camogie Association was founded in 1904 and in 1932, 28 years later, the first All-Ireland championship was played.

The first 13 titles of the championship were shared between Cork, who won the title six times, and Dublin, who won the title seven times.

Cork camogie fans welcome the Cork Camogie Team in 2008. Picture: Provision

Cork produced players of a remarkably-high standard, winning its first title in 1934.

The stars of that era were among the best that the game has known, with players such as Josie McGrath, Lil Kirby, Kitty Buckley, May McCarthy, Joan Cotter and Lena Delaney bringing a hat-trick of titles to Cork from 1934 to 1936, before taking the title again in 1939.

The camogie team’s next string of wins were in 1940 and 1941.

Twenty-nine years following their previous success, Anne Comerford accepted the O’Duffy Cup on behalf of a Cork team who had many exceptional players who proved their worth by winning four consecutive titles, from 1970 to 1973.

Liz Garvan, Marie Costine, Pat Moloney, Mel Cummins, Betty Sugrue, Marion McCarthy and Rosie Hennessy were the architects of Cork’s success.

Cork were back on top again following their win in 1978 with a well-prepared side with Clare Cronin, Mary O’Leary, Cathy Landers, Angela Higgins, Mary Geaney and Nancy O’Driscoll equipped with the flair and style worthy of securing an impressive win.

Elaine Burke, Cork senior camogie captain pictured amongst some of her young fans at the homecoming of the All Ireland O’Duffy Cup to Innishannon in 2005. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork victories in 1980, 1982 and 1983 introduced Sandie Fitzgibbon, Martha Kearney, Eileen Dineen, Ger McCarthy and Val Fitzpatrick.

A new Cork team was in place when Sandie Fitzgibbon climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand to receive the O’Duffy Cup in 1992.

Kathleen Costine, Breda Kenny, Therese O’Callaghan, Colette O’Mahony, Linda Mellerick, Liz Towler, Paula Goggins, Irene O’Keeffe, Denise Cronin and Fiona O’Driscoll carried on the great tradition of Cork sides.

Lynn Dunlea made a big impression when she joined the winning team of 1993.

Eithne Duggan stepped in as full-back in 1995 and Vivienne Harris showed, when she was on as a substitute, that she was there to stay.

Cork’s success in 1997 featured exciting young players Mary O’Connor, Sinéad O’Callaghan and Cora Keohane.

Cork moved within two of Dublin’s record when they brought their title count to 24.

The girls of North Presentation Secondary school give Cork Camogie All-Ireland winning players Amanda O'Regan and Caitriona Foley a big cheer when they visited the school with the O'Duffy Cup in 2006. Picture: Larry Cummins

Back-to-back victories in 2005/6 and 2008/9 introduced accomplished players including Gemma O’Connor, Aoife Murray, Rena Buckley, Jennifer O’Leary, Briege Corkery, Anna Geary, Caitriona Foley and Orla Cotter, who were the backbone of the successful teams.

In the last 10 years, there were four winners of the All-Ireland Senior Championship title with Cork winning four, in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018, Wexford winning three from 2010 to 2012, Galway winning two in 2013 and 2019, and Kilkenny winning one Championship crown in 2016.

Last Sunday, the Cork team put an end to a five-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

Their win against Waterford made history with captain Amy O’Connor’s record-breaking 119-second hat-trick.

Team members followed the footsteps of those before them on Monday last as hundreds welcomed the successful team home to the streets of Cork with a homecoming to remember.