SKIBBEREEN has been identified as a ‘pathfinder’ town and funding has been granted to Cork County Council for the development of a regeneration plan as part of the national Town Centre First Policy initiative.

The policy represents a joint strategy by the Department of Rural and Community Development, in collaboration with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to tackle vacancy and dereliction, drive development, and breathe new life into town centres.

Cork County Council will develop the regeneration plan for Skibbereen in consultation with the residents and business owners in the town and the wider community who visit the town regularly.

This process will be facilitated by a newly appointed town regeneration officer for Cork county, and a survey of the Skibbereen community will help to identify initiatives that will support the development and regeneration of the town.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’ Flynn encouraged people to participate in the survey and said a collaborative approach to bringing about solutions to support town regeneration is “key”.

“I look forward to this initiative being expanded to other towns across the County,” he said.

Chief Executive Tim Lucey noted that Cork County Council is actively progressing with a range of regeneration measures across other towns across in Cork County.

The survey, which will remain open until Friday, September 8, can be accessed online at www.corkcoco.ie under the News section, by emailing townregeneration@corkcoco.ie or by phoning 021 4285161 to request a hard copy.