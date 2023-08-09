Busy Cork city street to close to traffic for period on Monday for roadworks

MACCURTAIN Street will be closed to traffic for a short period on Monday August 14 to facilitate roadworks.

The road will be closed from 9am on Monday morning until 4:30pm that evening.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo that the measures will be in effect to “facilitate the laying of ducting for improved traffic signals and public lighting.” The roadworks will be part of the ongoing MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme.

Motorists will be asked to follow the diversion routes that will be in place and clearly visibly marked by advanced signage.

The spokesperson went on to confirm that Bus Éireann are aware of the road closure.

“Bus Éireann have been advised of the temporary closure and they will communicate the alternative arrangements to their customers.”