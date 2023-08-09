Cork TD says children are being let down by health waiting list failures

Children in Cork are being let down by the Government’s failure to plan ahead, recruit staff and retain the health workforce, according to a Cork TD.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould was speaking after it was revealed that 1,085 children were left waiting more than 12 months for an initial appointment with a Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNT) in Cork.

There were a total of 190 children waiting seven to 12 months to be seen; 90 children waiting four to six months to be seen; and 84 children waiting up to three months to be seen.

Some parts of Cork had more than 100 children on waiting lists for initial CDNT contact for more than 12 months.

Some 126 were waiting in East Cork City (CDNT 7), 181 were waiting in North Cork City & Blarney (CDNT 9), 114 were waiting in South East Cork City (CDNT 11), 198 were waiting in West Central Cork (CDNT 12) and 245 were waiting in Carrigaline/Kinsale/Bandon (CDNT 13).

In response to Deputy Gould, Head of Disability Services at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH), Majella Daly, said that CDNTs currently have large numbers of complex children on their case-loads who require an inter-disciplinary team approach, which she said is provided on a needs basis due to priority and risk to child, young adult and family in all environments.

She advised that CDNTs in Cork had an active caseload of 5,679 children at the end of June 2023.

Speaking about the number of children and young adults awaiting initial contact for services, Mr Gould said: “What we can see from these figures is that over 1,000 children have been waiting for an initial appointment with CDNTs across Cork for over 12 months.

“That is a huge chunk of childhood spent on a waiting list and a huge loss to the short window that is available for early intervention.

“There is a clear issue here — over 20% of funded staff posts in Cork CDNTs are currently vacant. Hundreds of children are being let down because of failings by government to plan ahead, to recruit staff and to retain their workforce.”

Deputy Gould said the way those with disabilities are being treated by the State “is scandalous”.

“People are coming to me every week. Their children cannot access school places, therapies, and medical equipment.

"The way that those with disabilities are being treated by this State is scandalous,” he said.

“We are constantly raising issues with the HSE but there appears to be no plan to resolve these issues.

"Ministers are shrugging their shoulders, claiming they are doing all they can.

“It is clear that that is not enough, and a shift is needed in the way that those with disabilities, particularly children, are treated,” he added.