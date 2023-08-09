Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Sector in 'total crisis' as children's therapy waiting list increase by 5,000 in 12 months

Waiting lists across services such as speech and language therapy, audiology, psychology and occupational therapy have all increased over the past year. 
By the end of May this year, the overall waiting list for Cork had risen to 18,619 - an increase of almost 5,000 children. 

Breda Graham

THE number of children awaiting vital therapies in Cork has risen by almost 5,000 (30%) in 12 months, with one Cork TD saying the sector is "in total crisis”.

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock (Labour) received figures from the HSE showing that the number of children waiting for therapy in the Cork area has increased by 30% in 12 months.

At the end of May 2022, 14,284 children were on waiting lists for vital therapies across Cork. By the end of May this year, the overall waiting list for Cork had risen to 18,619 - an increase of more than 4,000 children. 

Deputy Sherlock said the number of children awaiting vital intervention is increasing continuously with many parents concerned that their children have become a mere statistic, one among thousands, in a system that is under severe strain. 

The Cork TD has called on the Government to take responsibility for the large waiting lists, and to act to ensure children can access timely intervention. 

Latest Waiting List Figures 

The total number of children aged up to 17 years awaiting speech and language therapy services in Cork at the end of May 2023 was 4,411.

At the end of May 2022, the number of children aged up to 17 years on waiting lists for speech and language therapy services was 4,377, representing an increase of 34 children waiting to receive speech and language services in the past 12 months.

At the end of May 2023, the number of children aged up to 17 years on waiting lists for psychology services was 3,408, an increase of 1,004 when compared to the same time last year when 2,404 children were waiting to be seen.

There were 3,292 children awaiting ophthalmology services up to the end of May this year, compared to the 2,072 children on waiting lists for the service at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 1,220 children on waiting lists for ophthalmology in the last 12 months.

There were 2,444 children waiting to receive audiology services up to the end of May this year. Last year, there were 1,491 children waiting to be seen, representing a 953 increase in the number of children waiting to be seen.

The number of children aged up to 17 years on waiting lists for occupational therapy was 2,741, an increase of 223 when compared to the same time last year when 2,518 children were waiting to be seen.

There were 1,200 children waiting for dietetics services, compared to the 802 children waiting for the service at the same time last year, an increase of 398 children waiting to be seen.

There were 1,123 children in Cork waiting for physiotherapy services as of the end of May this year. Last year, there were 620 children waiting to be seen, representing an increase of 503.

'Government must step in'

“From the lack of therapy being offered to families awaiting a first time intervention and the retention and recruitment chaos that frontline workers are dealing with on a daily basis it is now time for the Government to step in at the highest level,” Labour TD Seán Sherlock said.

“It is only when you examine each component therapy waiting list that you appreciate how fast a problem this is for families right across the State.

“The Taoiseach must take responsibility and place all available resources to tackling this crisis impacting our most vulnerable families.” Deputy Sherlock said the numbers awaiting intervention continue to rise and raised concerns that families have become statistics.

“The fact that Trade Unions have now walked out of pay talks should send shockwaves through government and spur the Ministers responsible into action.

“Minister Anne Rabbitte committed in response to Labour’s motion that if the six planned regional assessment teams are not set up by August 1 to tackle the enormous assessment of needs waiting lists, she will bring Labour’s proposals for covering costs to the Budget.

“No child should have to wait for an assessment of need but unfortunately as it stands, thousands of children are.

The Labour Party motion seeks to ensure parents can avail of financial support to get assessments and therapies done privately.

“The Government must implement the Labour Party motion now, in August, and resume talks with Trade Unions to resolve the pay restoration and correction needed for recruitment and retention,” Deputy Sherlock said.

Labour is also urging a fundamental rethink of the carers allowance in Budget 2024.

Deputy Sherlock described payment and structure as “outdated” and said it undervalues the vital care work that carers undertake.

“It’s time to care for the carers. We need to look at the makeup of carers nationwide and ensure that the scheme works for them. While we note a slight increase in the allowance last year, it simply has not kept pace with the financial need of people in light of the cost of living crisis,” he said.

Cork health
