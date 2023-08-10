Carrigaline girl and her pony to compete at RDS competition today

CARRIGALINE teenager Claudia Carroll and her pony ‘Knightsbridge Jack’ will compete in the Connemara Classes at the RDS today.

Claudia started horse riding when she was aged ten after a friend’s birthday party.

The Carrigaline Community School student acquired her pony, Jack, during the Covid pandemic and has trained the Connemara Pony ever since.

“I started off with the lessons and then during Covid I got Jack, which was about two and a half years ago.

“I’ve gathered information along the way by myself by going to lessons and picking up a few tips.

“The bond me and Jack have is strong and work together as a team and figure it out as we go along,” Claudia said.

They qualified for the Connemara Classes at the Dublin Horse Show by finishing in the top 20 in the qualifying events. Claudia and Jack qualified in the Limerick competition.

Claudia will compete against 19 others for the first-place prize.

“To qualify for Dublin was massive for me and Jack.

“For the show, there’s the top 20 in Ireland that qualified and there were five qualifiers.

“I have to show Jack’s ability including how he rides, his technique, their balance and movement,” Claudia said.

Other aims include good temperament, intelligence, soundness and their suitability for a child or adult.

Claudia’s mother Harriet Murphy says the whole experience is a “dream”.

“It is a small story of one girl and her pony with a big dream. It’s a dream come true for Claudia and Knightsbridge Jack. Reach for the stars and follow your dreams.”

Claudia has been preparing for the event over the summer in the hope to win a rosette and the prestigious cup.

“Big preparations are on going at the moment for before going to Dublin to the big show.

“Lessons, grooming, stable planning, tack and show gear have to be up to high standard in order to showcase Knighsbridge Jack,” Harriet added.